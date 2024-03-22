SnakeBytes 3/21: Spring training almost over

(AZ Central) D-backs unveil new food items, amenities at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix for upcoming season

“We’re trying to upgrade everything here, especially after this past season we made it to the World Series,” said team legend Luis Gonzales. “Our fans are rejuvenated; they’re excited. Our team is excited about everything from changing the lighting, the sound, all the new food items, all the different promotions we will have this year. It all benefits our fans.”

(CBS Sports) J.D. Martinez to sign one-year, $12 million deal with Mets, per multiple reports

Veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez has agreed to a $12 million deal with the New York Mets, reports Jon Heyman.

Martinez, 36, is a six-time All-Star who started his career with the Astros before stops in Detroit and a cup of coffee in Arizona. His five years in Boston included a World Series title and a fourth-place finish in MVP voting in 2018 and then he spent last season with the Dodgers. In 113 games, he hit .271/.321/.572 (a slug-heavy 134 OPS+) with 27 doubles, two triples, 33 homers, 103 RBI and 61 runs scored.

(NBC LA) What is MLB’s policy on gambling? Here’s what to know about Rule 21

IDK, seems like this might be good for everyone to read right now. Maybe some people should have read it sooner honestly...

(MLB.com) Quintana becomes citizen ahead of Opening Day start

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — As Mets players scattered to various Florida locales on Wednesday, fulfilling the obligations of a complicated end-of-spring schedule, starting pitcher José Quintana had a unique itinerary. Quintana left camp to take his naturalization test in Miami. He passed — “It was easy,” he said with a smile — and is now an American citizen.