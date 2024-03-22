Will there be a World Series hangover for the D-backs?

The 2023 Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series was a very, very pleasant surprise. Before the season, they were 50-1 outsiders to win the National League, ahead only of four teams in the league (the Rockies, Pirates, Reds and Nationals). But after “backing in to the post-season” - phrase (C) Doomsters Inc - where they were basically the same odds to win the World Series, Arizona swept their way past the Dodgers and Brewers, then beat the Phillies in seven games to reach their first World Series since 2001. Obviously, this success has greatly increased expectations for this year, and the front-office increased payroll to a team record level, adding Eduardo Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez and Joc Pederson.

However, it’s almost certain that the D-backs will fall short of the success the team experienced in 2023. This isn’t anything to do with the team: it’s just very, very hard for pennant winners to repeat. Since 1996, only two NL teams have done so: the Phillies in 2009 and the Dodgers in 2018. Indeed, since the latter, the National League pennant has been won by five different teams. The bookies don’t have Arizona anything like as massive longshots as they were at this point in 2023: they’re the sixth-lowest odds at the time of writing. But the D-backs trail a long way behind the Dodgers and Braves, and you can still get 17-1. So the odds are very much against them going as far again.

Firstly, natural regression is a very real thing. Teams with winning records will tend to be not so good the next year; teams with losing records will tend to be better. In 2022, seven National League teams (including Arizona) finished below .500: all but LOLorado got better in 2023, with the overall average improvement being 10.1 wins. Conversely, the seven teams with winning records in 2022 averaged 7.7 wins fewer last season. The good news for the D-backs is, this pressure gets greater the further you are from .500. Having been only at 84 wins in 2023, makes this less of a factor than the 104-win Braves. Though Atlanta became the first NL team since 1997-98 to follow a 100+ win season with an improvement.

This leads to a fair degree of playoff churn. 2022 was the first year with a 12-team field for the post-season, so we don’t have a lot of data to go on. But of the dozen who were in the 2022 playoffs, half did not return in 2023: Cleveland, Seattle, San Diego, both New York franchises and St. Louis all missed out. On that basis, we should expect the same half to miss out. Here are Fangraphs current playoff odds, for the 12 post-season sides last year:

Braves: 98.4% Dodgers: 93.4% Astros: 86.4% Twins: 65.9% Rays: 60.3% Phillies: 55.6%

———————————— Orioles: 51.2% D-backs: 46.8% Blue Jays: 49.4% Rangers: 37.1% Brewers: 30.2% Marlins: 28.9%

That doesn’t bode well for Arizona, though even less so for the World Series winning Texas Rangers. If the above comes to pass, we could end up with both World Series participants missing out on the playoffs the following year. Not sure that’s happened lately. Part of the problem for the D-backs is the intensely competitive division in which they have to compete. Four of the five teams have playoff odds of greater than 40%; the other divisions in the NL have only two each. But when you combine a roughly 50/50 shot of Arizona making the post-season, with then (probably) having to win three consecutive series, potentially all on the road, to retain the pennant, then those 17-1 odds begin to look good.

But we can look at a “World Series hangover” in another way, and that’s what spurred this particular train of thought. I can’t find the particular discussion, but as I recall, the theory was that playing into November leads to a shorter off-season, with players potentially being not as ready to go out of the gates the following year. To take a look and see if that was true, I took a look at the World Series participants from 2012-2022 (excluding 2019, because the following season had a delayed start). For those twenty teams, the table below lists their W% the year they went to the World Series, and then the W% for the following April, and the following season as a whole.

World Series hangovers? Team Year W-L% APR W/L YEAR W/L Team Year W-L% APR W/L YEAR W/L DET 2012 .543 .600 .574 SFG 2012 .580 .556 .469 BOS 2013 .599 .481 .438 STL 2013 .599 .517 .556 KCR 2014 .549 .682 .586 SFG 2014 .543 .409 .519 KCR 2015 .586 .522 .500 NYM 2015 .556 .682 .537 CHC 2016 .640 .542 .568 CLE 2016 .584 .583 .630 HOU 2017 .623 .667 .636 LAD 2017 .642 .429 .564 BOS 2018 .667 .433 .519 LAD 2018 .564 .625 .654 LAD 2020 .717 .593 .654 TBR 2020 .667 .481 .617 ATL 2021 .547 .455 .623 HOU 2021 .586 .524 .654 HOU 2022 .654 .536 .556 PHI 2022 .537 .517 .556 Ave .599 .542 .571

Firstly, related to what we talked about earlier, World Series teams regress the following year as a whole. The average difference for this sample is a W% 28 points lower, which works out at about four and a half wins across the course of a season. That’s less than the average decline of winning teams in general last year. I’d speculate that, after reaching the World Series, there’s a lot of pressure on owners to spend as a result, so better players will arrive. I think you’d find that World Series teams which increase payroll, like Arizona, are going to be much more numerous than “fire sale franchises” like the Marlins after winning the World Series in 1997. [They predate the chart, but for the record: .568/.333/.333]

The data does suggest there IS a bigger than normal fall-off for World Series winners over the first month of the season. Their winning percentage through the end of April has been about 29 points lower than the overall winning percentage for the season after reaching the Fall Classic. Of late, it has been quite consistent too. You have to go back to the 2017 Astros to find a World Series team who did NOT start slowly the following year. However, since we’re talking one month’s worth of games, the impact of this isn’t so great. Arizona plays 31 games before May this year, so we’re talking an average “World Series hangover” expected to be worth about nine-tenths of a win.

That said, the margin by which the D-backs scraped into the playoffs last season brought home the importance of every win. A game in April counts exactly the same in the standings as one in September, and there’s the old baseball saying, “You cannot win a pennant in April, but you can certainly lose it.” The schedule there for the Diamondbacks contains series against the Braves, Yankees, 2 x Cardinals, and Mariners - all teams with better playoff odds than us, per Fangraphs - then finishes off with the first encounter against the Dodgers. By the time the calendar turns to May, we may well have a decent idea of who the 2024 D-backs are going to be.