Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1: Still Searching for Rotational Clarity

With only five days left until the D-Backs break camp and take the leisurely 25 minute drive to Chase Field for Opening Day against the Rockies, one of the few lingering questions remains: who will take the fifth spot in the starting rotation? At the moment, the D-Backs rotation shakes out (in order) as Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, and one of Tommy Henry, Bryce Jarvis, or Ryne Nelson. That calculus could certainly change depending on how Rodriguez’s “lat tightness” proceeds in the coming days, but Torey Lovullo et al seemed cautiously optimistic after the game about his availability for the Opening Day rotation. Regardless of his status, there is a genuine question and Spring Training competition continuing on which of the aforementioned youngsters will be called upon for that fifth rotational spot. If you were hoping for clear answers, today’s game did not offer those, but it still offered a number of bright spots both on the mound and with the lumber.

Henry seems to have the inside path for the time being given his relative age (entering his age-27 season), the team’s usage of him (he only has one professional appearance out of the bullpen), and his overall success in 2023 in the rotation (a 4.15 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 16 starts). Unsurprisingly then, the front office continues to give the young lefty opportunities to fully earn that spot, but entering today’s game, he had not impressed with consecutive stinkers against the Royals in which he gave up five runs in both outings and lacked the control you would like to see. However, today he showed a welcome aggressiveness in a hitless outing across 3.1 IP and worked through a jam in the first caused by some uncharacteristic sloppiness.

Unfortunately, while Henry showed some encouraging improvements over his recent appearances, Jarvis matched him nearly beat for beat across an equal 3.1 IP. The only blemish on his record was a sacrifice groundout after a Brendan Rogers double and a wild pitch. I suspect these performances were encouraging for both players, but did not differentiate them enough to convince the front office to give either of them that final rotational spot. They will both get one more appearance before breaking camp, when I suspect we will learn who earns that spot. As for the offense, there was plenty of bright spots from a 2-for-3 day from Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker hitting his first homer of the spring, and Eugenio Suarez’s second homer of spring training. Once the D-Backs settle this rotational battle, the roster will be mostly set and the team looks to be rounding into form as they prepare to break camp in just five days.