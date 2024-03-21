DBacks Fan’s Guide to MLB.tv

So you were going to buy the DBacks.TV package through MLB.tv but you hovered on the main page too long and you talked yourself into buying the whole MLB package. I mean, it was only $100 more and you were spending a Benjamin just to watch the Diamondbacks already. It seems like a steal to get 29 other teams for the price of one! Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us.

But now you’re stuck with a bit of paralysis analysis. Who are you to watch when the Snakes have an off day? Which east coast team with the 4 o’clock start should you watch while you impatiently wait for Corbin Carroll to step into the batter’s box at 6:40?

Lucky for you, I’ve come up with a highly scientific solution to your MLB.tv quandary: rankings determined by a proprietary and highly classified formula that takes into account five criteria vital to your baseball viewing pleasure. The criteria are:

Win/Loss: No one wants to watch a terrible team getting blown out on Thursdays in August. Must See: Does this team have a radiant superstar? An intriguing youngster? Both!?! Broadcast: This is mostly based on the TV announcing team. Exceptions will be noted. Stadium: Sure, you can’t smell the hot dogs or the leaky plumbing in the bathrooms, but stadiums matter when watching the game on TV, too! The final category is Extra Credit that I’ve divied up to some teams based on my own personal feelings.

Alright, does everyone understand the criteria? Perfect! Let’s get to the rankings!

Rank - Team (Score)

#30 - Los Angeles Dodgers (-7.5)

What? I didn’t even know negative scores were possible! But who am I to argue with the math? Anyway, let’s look at why the Dodgers bring up the rear. Betts/Ohtani/Freeman/Yoshi/Glasnow/Bobby? No thank you. Watching the sun set over Chavez Ravine while the speaker system plays so loudly that I feel the bass through my TV screen? Not interested. No, I don’t think I would watch the Dodgers telecast unless they let me defer my subscription payment for ten years after I retire from being a baseball fan.

On a serious note, the broadcast team of Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser is pretty solid and the SportsnetLA production value is really high. Don’t think I’m weird, but I believe their pitching arsenal graphic is the best in the game. Ok, you think I’m weird.

Don’t watch the Dodgers.

#29 - Chicago White Sox (10)

The White Sox are going to be bad this year. You know this. Don’t torture yourself. Not even to catch a glimpse of what-might-have-been with Dominic Fletcher. And New Comiskey is terrible. Moving on.

#26t - Colorado Rockies (11)

#26t - Washington Nationals (11)

#26t - Los Angeles Angels (11)

I fully expect each of these teams to be bad and they have very little in the way of interesting players to bail them out. Brenton Doyle in Coors is a sight to behold, but as anyone who watched the first Spring Training game or the Spring Breakout game can attest, their broadcast crew is terribad. Mike Trout is amazing but one pitch away from injury at any given moment. The Nationals have… umm is Stone Garrett still on the Nationals? Avoid.

#25 - Texas Rangers (12.5)

Ah, our November nemesis. Why have the defending champs so low on this list? They have great vets in Seagar and Semien, an exciting personality in Adolis Garcia, and high profile rooks like Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford. What’s not to love? The fact that every commercial break will have B-roll of their World Series victory, plus they’ll be referring to themselves as 2023 World Series Champions every other inning. Also, that straight over the top camera angle looking into those playing-surface-level suites behind home plate is kinda horrible.

No thank you.

#24 - Almost-Not-Oakland Athletics (14)

Well, the A’s are a dumpster fire. If you are interested in looking at an Oakland box score, it’s probably because you were on tilt after someone sniped Ketel Marte in your fantasy draft so you grabbed Zack Gelof without thinking. Not gonna be a good maybe-final season in Oakland.

The A’s did manage to do something right this offseason by bringing on Jenny Cavnar as the first female to be the primary play-by-play announcer in Major League Baseball. Congratulations to her and I am planning to tune in on occasion to hear how she does.

#23 - Cleveland Guardians (15)

Meh. That’s how I feel about watching Cleveland this year. Jose Ramirez is amazing at baseball, but we’re kinda used to it at this point. Maybe that’s bad on me. They’ll probably be playing meaningful games in September again, but that’s more due to the division than anything they’re doing right. Good luck, Stephen Vogt!

#21t - Tampa Bay Rays (17)

#21t - Detroit Tigers (17)

Tampa should be good. Somehow, some way, they’ll get to 95 wins before losing in the wild card round of the playoffs in front of less than 10,000 fans. Junior Caminero provides some intrigue as a young prospect (too bad he’s not breaking camp with the big league club, but it won’t be long before he’s in St. Pete), but the Trop is genuinely terrible, even through the TV screen. Also, Inaugural Diamondback and 2001 World Series Champion Brian Anderson is the color analyst so that’s fun. I always think of BA in those snazzy white hats with the purple bill. Those were the best.

Detroit is interesting in a BAD division. Former ASU stud Spencer Torkelson provides rooting interest for me, and I’m still waiting on the Riley Greene breakout. Maybe this is the year? The starting pitching is young and exciting. Plus, you might get to hear the raspy tones of Kirk Gibson giving some analysis about how today’s game just needs a little more grit or something. Too bad Comerica absolutely depresses any power. If this was a more hitter friendly park, I think the Tigers would be close to cracking the top 10 in these rankings.

#17t - Miami Marlins (18)

#17t - New York Mets (18)

#17t - Boston Red Sox (18)

#17t - St. Louis Cardinals (18)

We’re about to start getting into some pretty big ties. That’s fine. It’s still Spring Training. Ties are allowed.

The Marlins have loads of exciting players in Jazz, Jake Burger (is there a name that better matches body type than this?), Eury Perez (please let that elbow be alright!), and Jesus Lazardo. Luis Arraez probably won’t chase .400 for the first half of the season again, but he’s kinda incredible to watch hit all the same.

The Mets have one of the best broadcasting teams in the sport. Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling are pretty awesome. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are fun players to watch, too. They’re going to be bad, but they should provide a decent amount of entertainment while they lose.

The Red Sox have Fenway and little else going for them this year. Rafael Devers is incredible, but he’s told the team publicly that he needs more help. That usually ends well. Alex Cora is a lame duck coach and the fanbase has started making calls for Fenway Sports Group to sell the team. Maybe I should have given this some more extra credit for the popcorn factor if this goes completely sideways.

The Redbirds are coming off a down year which is weird for them. Really weird. I don’t know if any of you know any Cardinal fans, but I work with one and he was completely confused all last summer. What does he do with his time when the Cards aren’t playing meaningful baseball? Anyway, Chip Caray is one of the good ones in the announcing world. Watching Goldy continue his march toward Cooperstown is also fun. Victor Scott sounds like he’ll be a really fun player to watch once he reaches Busch Stadium.

#13t - Minnesota Twins (19)

#13t - Houston Astros (19)

#13t - Pittsburgh Pirates (19)

#13t - San Francisco Giants (19)

Another glob at the middle of the rankings.

The Twins are interesting in that they should be in the mix for the division crown, but like we’ve said with every other AL Central team, that’s not much to be proud of. Royce Lewis is a singularly talented player in that all he seems to do is hit Grand Slams. That and the return to center field for Byron Buxton is always an exciting, if inevitably disappointing, experience. The broadcast team is solid here, but I prefer the radio broadcast team to the TV team (not the last time this will be mentioned). If you weren’t aware, MLB.tv allows you to choose the audio of the radio or TV team for the game you’re watching. Really cool feature. Anyway, Dan Gladden is the color analyst for Twins’ radio and was an old teammate of Bob Brenly. Bob snuck into the radio booth on last season’s road trip to Minnesota and it was pretty cool listening to those two swap stories.

Houston is inevitable. Like Thanos snapping his fingers, the Astros will surely be in the ALCS next October. Much remains unchanged from past iterations of this team, with the exception of their compelling young backstop Yainer Diaz. The Crawford Boxes are a fun ballpark quirk that lead to plenty of cheap dingers. Don’t waste too much time here before the postseason starts.

The Pirates from the Steel City have one of the great backdrops in the sport. Roberto Clemente Bridge popping off the screen in every wide shot of PNC Park is awesome. I’m all in on the O’Neil Cruz post-hype-sleeper season. It’s incredible that there are two six-and-half-foot aliens playing shortstop in the NL Central. As long as Cruz is healthy, I’ll be happy switching to the Buccos games to catch a glimpse of something amazing.

Our old enemies from the Bay snuck into the top half of the rankings here. That’s all credited to the beautiful McCovey Cove and the awesome broadcast team that switches between radio and TV throughout the game. “Kruk and Kuip” are an institution to themselves, and Jon Miller is simply perfect. I tend to gravitate to Miller for audio, but you really can’t go wrong here. Oh, you can witness a revenge season from Slick Nick, too.

#11t - San Diego Padres (21)

#11t - Toronto Blue Jays (21)

The Friars nearly sneak into the top-10 as our highest rated division mate. Fernando Tatis Jr. is awesome. Manny Machado is awesome. Joe Musgrove is awesome when he’s in a groove. Petco Park is awesome and it’s usually filled with fans. Of all the NL West fanbases, I like San Diego’s most. Or dislike them least. Either way, the Padres are a fun team to follow, even if the DBacks are directly competing with them. The broadcast team is pretty good here, as well, with Don Orsillo on the play-by-play.

The Blue Jays hold a soft spot in my heart. Not sure why, but they’ve always been an AL team I’ve rooted for. Maybe as an energetic counterbalance to the Yankees and Red Sox. Joey Bats was fun years ago, and I think Joey Votto could bring plenty of fun himself once he gets the inevitable call to join the big league club. You just know there’s going to be a two-week stretch in July where Votto looks like Prime Joey Votto and Canada is gonna eat it up and I am totally there for it. Finally, I’ll always pull for Daulton Varsho to do only a smidge worse than Gabi; I really liked watching him play with us and hope his bat returns a bit closer to his 2022 form.

#10 - New York Yankees (22)

The New York Yankees finished with the tenth slot in these rankings, but it would’ve been higher without injuries to Cole and Judge. They have a very good broadcast team and I feel like I can hear that iconic whistle on visiting team strikeouts in my sleep. Gerrit Cole is the best pitcher in the major leagues when healthy. And Aaron Judge (again when healthy) paired with Juan Soto should be a sight to behold. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, as a fan of baseball, the Yankees are must see television. Also looking forward to later this summer when super prospect Jasson Dominguez returns from last season’s Tommy John surgery. If you haven’t heard of him, the dude’s nickname is “The Martian”, and in a league increasingly filled with athletic unicorns, Dominguez is a SPECIAL talent.

#5t - Chicago Cubs (23)

#5t - Milwaukee Brewers (23)

#5t - Philadelphia Phillies (23)

#5t - Seattle Mariners (23)

#5t - Kansas City Royals (23)

Five teams tied for the fifth spot in the rankings.

The Cubbies were my favorite team pre-1998. WGN being one of the few channels we got at my house growing up kinda gave me little choice in the matter. Wrigley remains a great place to watch others watch a ballgame. The bleachers are always full with characters of some sort. They have some must-watchability in their outstanding up-the-middle duo of Hoerner and Swanson. If you tell me there’s a better fielding double-play tandem in the game today, I’ll call you a liar. I like Craig Counsell quite a lot, so I’m hoping for good-but-not-too-good results for him on the north side. Also, our old friend the Freight Train signed a minor league deal with the Cubs so we might be able to see him in the Friendly Confines at some point this season, much more palatable than his last free agent decision.

The Brewers scored highly on two factors: Must See and Broadcast. Jackson Chourio is one of the top prospects in baseball that I can’t wait to watch play. Pat Murphy, former ASU manager, is stepping into the shoes once filled by Craig Counsell. I have a feeling they’ll sell off anything not bolted to the deck this July, but I don’t really fault the Brew Crew for seeing if they can catch lightning in a bottle in a winnable division. On the broadcast side of things, just turn on the radio audio and float off in baseball bliss. Listening to Bob Uecker is a true joy that no baseball fan should go without doing at least once a season. Don’t know how many years we have left with him, so enjoy each one you get.

The National League runners-up scored highly across the board, but especially for the crowd atmosphere. The Fightins’ regular season crowd is a little more muted than the playoffs, but it’s still an awesome place to see/hear. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are a joy to watch play baseball, at least when not playing the DBacks. And John Kruk is a fun color analyst. He may say some off-the-wall things, but it’s generally a good time.

The Seattle Mariners seem to be a natural “that’s my AL team” for many Diamondbacks fans. Don’t know why that is. Maybe it’s a little bit of a carryover from when we were all in awe of Griffey and the Big Unit and clean ARod and Edgar in the Kingdome through the 90s. Maybe it’s because Jerry Dipoto is so willing to work with Hazen on trades, we feel like we get to watch DBacks PacNorWest Edition. Useless trivia on Dipoto, did you know he gave up a home run to Karim Garcia in our very first game as a franchise in 1998? Back to the 2024 Mariners, Julio Rodiguez is one of the single most talented players in baseball. Everything he does, he does with a smile bigger than Mt. Rainier. And he does EVERYTHING. The young pitching these guys have is also incredible, I have no idea how they do it. Would Pfaadt even be in the rotation for these guys? I hope they win the AL West. They won’t (see Thanos above), but I really wish they would.

The last team in this entertaining tier is the Kansas City Royals. I shouldn’t have to say this, but I will: watch Bobby Witt Jr. play ball. Guy is a gamer and incredibly talented. They also have a guy with the nickname Pasquatch. Yes, please. Kauffman is a gem of a stadium which will be sad to see go if the Royals get their wish to move to a downtown district that’s all the rage these days. I highly encourage everyone to get out to this park before they destroy it.

#4 - Cincinnati Reds (24)

The Reds have a beautiful ballpark and it allows lots and lots and lots of home runs. This is good. They also have one of the most exciting groups of young ballplayers going. Elly de la Cruz is the headliner, and for great reason, but they have no shortage of phenomenal, youthful position players. If only they could get one of their tantalizingly talented pitchers to stay healthy long enough to pan out. Maybe Andrew Abbott is that guy. Maybe Hunter Greene finally harnesses all that stuff. Nick Lodolo just has a fun name that I’d like to matter so we could say it more.

#3 - Atlanta Braves (26)

What will they do for an encore? After last season’s historic offensive output, there’s no way they can repeat it. Is there? Well, if they stay as healthy as they were last year, nothing is off the table. Ronald Acuna needs no introduction. He’s the greatest thing going in professional baseball. There aren’t really any slouches in the rest of the supporting cast, either. If you’re in the mood to just enjoy some offense, flip on the Braves telecast and feast your eyes on the wonder that is this Atlanta lineup. I don’t want to shortchange Spencer Strider, either. He’s not the greatest pitcher in baseball, but I think he is the most must-watch starter in baseball. That fastball. That mustache. Solid color commentary here, too, especially if you can get one of “Frenchy” or Smoltz on there.

#2 - Baltimore Orioles (28)

Wrigley Field. Fenway Park. Camden Yards. That’s my ballpark bucket list. My better half has graciously agreed to join my quest to attend a game at all thirty major league ballparks, and we’ve done a decent job of knocking some parks off the list. But those three? If we could only visit three more stadiums the rest of our lives, those would be the three without any second thought. The charm of Camden oozes through the screen every time I flip on an Orioles game, which is a lot more often now that they are so stinking talented. Young studs everywhere, all over the field. Adley is great. Gunnar is not-quite-as-good as Corbin. Grayson Rodriguez. Jackson Holiday. The list keeps going. Also, you get a good broadcast team of Kevin Brown and Jim Palmer. If there is one east coast team to watch before the west coast games start, the Orioles are it.

#1 - Arizona Diamondbacks (39)

Was there any doubt? Shouldn’t have been. I may have given a slightly generous helping of extra credit to the DBacks, but I genuinely believe they have one of the better TV products in the game. We play an exciting (and more importantly competitive) brand of baseball with colorful and talented players, both on the pitching staff and in the field. I’m not a huge fan of Chase in general, but the pool is uniquely Arizona and I love that. Also, and I may be in the minority here, I have grown to love Bert and Bob. I think they have good chemistry together which is very important when you’re stuck in a booth with someone for six months. The addition of the wire cam down the third baseline was a nice touch last season, as well. All in all, they are a deserving #1 in this totally-not-rigged ranking of MLB.tv products for 2024.