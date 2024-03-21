Snake Bytes: 3/21 One more week

Team News



Tommy Henry and Bryce Jarvis Both Sharp Against Rockies

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/tommy-henry-and-bryce-jarvis-both-sharp-against-rockies



E-Rod in ‘good spirits’ despite tightness as timeline still in question

“I was next to him when he was getting examined, and he seemed to be in good spirits,” said Lovullo. “The medical staff was encouraged by what they got.”

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/eduardo-rodriguez-lat-tightness-update



Diamondbacks’ Tommy Henry puts best foot forward with roster decisions coming up

“I’m trying to stick to the foundational stuff we’ve been working on with the mechanics and the hips,” Henry said. “I think continuing to build that foundation and getting stronger in that has helped. I’m happy with the fact that it has been pretty consistent.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3544734/diamondbacks-tommy-henry-puts-best-foot-forward-with-roster-decisions-coming-up/



Living in the moment: DBacks note, but are not worried, about future rotation issues

“If you live in the theoretical world of what’s gonna happen three years from now, you would never make a trade,” Hazen said. “I wouldn’t go and make certain deals if I was more concerned about what’s gonna happen two years from now as opposed to what’s gonna happen today. So I’m trying to keep things more present.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/03/20/arizona-diamondbacks-playing-for-today-eye-on-future-pitching-rotation-challenges/73047615007/

Strom’s inside approach gives pitchers chance to reflect

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/brent-strom-d-backs-pitchers-inside-pitch-work



Other Baseball



Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter fired by Dodgers amid illegal gambling, theft allegations

Mizuhara said he incurred more than $1 million in debt by the end of 2022 and his losses increased from there. “I’m terrible (at gambling). Never going to do it again. Never won any money,” Mizuhara said. “I mean, I dug myself a hole and it kept on getting bigger, and it meant I had to bet bigger to get out of it and just kept on losing. It’s like a snowball effect.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3544736/shohei-ohtanis-interpreter-fired-by-dodgers-amid-illegal-gambling-theft-allegations/



Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter amid allegation of ‘massive theft’

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/39768770/dodgers-shohei-ohtani-interpreter-fired-theft



Ohtani’s interpreter fired after connection to illegal gambling

https://www.mlb.com/news/shohei-ohtani-interpreter-ippei-mizuhara-fired



Yamamoto greeted harshly in 1-inning Dodgers debut

5 runs on 4 hits and a walk...

https://www.mlb.com/news/yoshinobu-yamamoto-makes-dodgers-debut

Free agency behind him, Snell locked in for ‘24: ‘My focus is here’

https://www.mlb.com/giants/news/blake-snell-discusses-signing-with-giants



Boras defends himself and MLBPA leadership amid power struggle

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/39773730/boras-defends-mlbpa-leadership-amid-power-struggle



Rangers To Sign Michael Lorenzen

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/03/rangers-to-sign-michael-lorenzen.html



Anything Goes



This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/march-21



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/March_21



People from the English Midlands use black cats to bless marriages.

New brides are given black cats as a symbol of good luck as a way to bless their marriage. The Japanese also highly believed that black cats were lucky for single women as well.



Your teeth are unique.

No two teeth from different people will ever be alike. They are similar to fingerprints.

