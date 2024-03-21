Your Random D-Back Team: Lethbridge Black Diamonds (Part 3)

Two weeks ago we introduced the Lethbridge Black Diamonds. The team from Western Canada was the first minor league affiliate in Diamondbacks’ history to play professional baseball, from 1996 to 1998, even before the Arizona Diamondbacks stepped onto the field. We took a general look at their history before diving a bit more into their success and some key players last week.

Those who reached MLB

Rod Barajas - catcher (1996)

We continue our list with Rod Barajas, who was an undrafted free agent in 1996, and joined the Diamondbacks organisation out of a public community college in California named Cerritos, which sounds like your favourite snack pack in the supermarket. Barajas hit the bat with some real ferocity in Lethbridge, with a .257 ISO. Barajas was just 20 years old when he joined the Diamondbacks and struggled immensely from time to time, like the .633 OPS for Tucson in 2000. He would hardly walk, nor in his major league time nor in the minors, and depended entirely on his hitting tool. He’d make his major league debut in 1999, but didn’t get regular reps until becoming the back-up catcher during the 2001 World Series run. For a man that was hardly known for his power, silencing Yankee Stadium was probably awesome.

Barajas was released after the 2003 season and hopped as back-up catcher onto many a major league team: Rangers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mets and, finally, Pirates in 2012. After returning briefly to the Diamondbacks on a minor league deal, he retired after 14 major league seasons and 3784 plate appearances. After that he worked his way up in the San Diego Padres organisation as a minor league coach, until becoming the bench coach for the 2019 season. He took over as the interim manager for the final 8 games of that season when Andy Green was booted, finishing with a 1-7 record. He then moved back into a coaching role with the major league team. 2022 saw Barajas making a switch to the Angels’ organisation until he was announced as a field coordinator on Skip Shumaker’s staff for the Miami Marlins. He returns in that role for the 2024 season.

Junior Spivey (1996) - second base

Spivey was another one of those low round picks that beat all odds in reaching the major leagues. Drafted in round 36 out of a Community College in Arkansas, Spivey spent some time at the complex league before Speedy Spivey became an on-base machine in Lethbridge, evidenced by that .459 OBP and .410 BABIP. As fast as he was on the bases, it took him a bit longer to get to the major leagues, although he did terrific once he got there, with a .778 OPS in 195 plate appearances on that 2001 World Series winning team. The following 2002 season he was on a meteoric rise and was an All-Star and got MVP votes. Injuries would eventually cut Spivey’s career short, something that had already haunted him in the minors in 1999 and 2000 as well, the final one in 2005 when he broke his hand while with the Nationals. In 2009 he said the batter’s box farewell after a stint in the Independent leagues. After that he became a baseball coach and, according to LinkedIn, did or does some consultancy work. After coaching at Perfect Game USA, he he joined the Brewers’ minor league organisation in 2021, a role he still had last year.

Ronald Calloway (1997) - outfielder

Raise your hand if you remember Ron Calloway? No one? Calloway was an 8th round pick in the 1997 draft, so not too shabby. Calloway showed very little power in Lethbridge and with a .034 ISO just barely reached a .323 OBP in 148 PA. Calloway basically struggled throughout his entire minor league career and was swapped in 1999 with the Expos for a John Doe like John Pachot. He played in the majors with the Expos in 2003 and 2004, a total of 172 games, before disappearing from the professional baseball fields in 2007. According to this LinkedIn he is a baseball coach and a podcaster, but I couldn’t find a podcast of him yet.

Abraham Núñez (1997) - outfielder

Núñez was an international signee in 1996 from the Dominican Republic, who had a terrific eye and sported excellent on base percentages during his minor league career. He debuted in the USA in the rookie league in 1997 and played just 2 games in Lethbridge. In 1999 he was a PTBNL in the Matt Mantei trade and debuted for the Marlins in 2002. In 2004 he got a second shot in the major leagues, but couldn’t impress, and ended his career in the States in 2009. According to his Spanish Wikipedia he then went across the two different oceans.

Alex Cintron (1997 & 1998) - shortstop

Despite his relative unsuccessful period as a Diamondback, Alex Cintrón is probably well known. Another late draft pick (Round 36) out of a Puerto Rican high school, Cintrón played for Lethbridge in 1997 and 1998 as an 18 and 19 year old. Cintrón was a light-hitting shortstop and wasn’t really even that good in defence, but the hitting potential was apparently that interesting that the Diamondbacks gave him a long good look in the majors from 2003-2005. True, he was not on the most talented teams Arizona has given us in the past. A sub-par defence, extremely low walk (and strikeout) rates and a tremendous tendency of groundballs (and double plays), Cintrón was eventually shipped out to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Jeff Bajenaru. He held out in the majors until 2009 and played baseball until after the 2012 season. From 2017 and until now Cintrón has served in various roles on the Houston Astros, being one of the hitting coaches when the team won the World Series in 2022 with a bang.

Robby Hammock (1998) - catcher

Robby Hammock swung with power at the University of Georgia when the Diamondbacks selected him in the 23rd round of the 1998 draft. Hammock then became the starting catcher for the Lethbridge Black Diamonds in its final year of existence, becoming one of the better hitters on the team. Hammock would continue his rise until hitting a wall at AA in 2000 and it took him 3 more years to get to AAA. He settled in as a back-up catcher on the 2003 Arizona Diamondback team, where he would catch Randy Johnson’s perfect game, and then suffered a knee injury in Spring Training 2004 and never got fully healthy again. In 2005 he played sporadically and after that returned for short stints at the highest level from 2006 to 2008 and in 2011. Once he retired he became a coach in the Diamondbacks’ organisation, leading the Rawhide and the Mobile BayBears, before becoming the catching coach for the Diamondbacks in 2016. In 2024 Hammock is the manager of the Altoona Curve, the AAA-team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jack Cust (1998) - outfield

He was a first round draft pick in the 1997 draft, who would smash all Lethbridge records in 1998 to pieces before getting an early promotion to South Bend. The only thing that prevented 19-year old Jack Cust from really beating them is that he walked in over a quarter of his plate appearances, which would lead to an otherworldly .530 OBP. Despite sporting terrific minor league power/patience numbers, Cust had the problem of being a terrible outfielder in a league that did not have the DH. The Diamondbacks saw no future for him on the team and flipped the Top 100 prospect, after making his debut, in 2002 to the Colorado Rockies for reliever Mike Myers. It looked like the Diamondbacks were right, until he all of a sudden emerged as a huge power, walk and strikeout guy on the 2007 Oakland A’s. He’d accrue a great 9+ bWAR for Oakland in 4 years, but after the 2012 season his time in the majors was over. A big stain on Cust’s performance was his inclusion in a 2007 report that mentioned him as a steroid user. Cust has always denied any wrongdoing.

Managers

Chris Speier (1996)

Long time Giant and Expo Chris Speier was the first manager of the Lethbridge Black Diamonds, which was also his first coaching job. As mentioned, he took a great Lethbridge team to a 50-22 regular season record before succumbing in the semifinals of the play-offs. The following year he’d coach High Desert at A+ before serving two years as the Tucson manager. After a one year gig as third base coach on the Brewers he would return to the Diamondbacks and serve as their third base coach on the 2001 World Series winning team.

After that he stepped away for a few years and then in 2004 became bench and third base coach for the Oakland A’s and Chicago Cubs , before serving 6 years as the bench coach of the Cincinnati Reds. He was once again bench coach for the Nationals in 2016 and 2017 and finally quality control coach on the 2020 Houston Astros.

Rod Allen (1997)

54 major league plate appearances in the 80s is what we might have known Rod Allen for before he became the manager of Lethbridge in 1997. His team barely qualified for the play-offs where they too went down in the semifinals. After that experience he decided he preferred a role in the booth and became analyst and colour commentator for the next 5 years for the Arizona Diamondbacks and, yep, he too witnessed that 2001 World Series win up close. After that he spent years on the broadcasting team of the Detroit Tigers from 2003 until 2018, when his contract was ended. Now he is in his third season as an analyst for Miami Marlins games.

Joe Almaraz (1998)

Almaraz was a pitching coach in the Dodgers’ organisation before getting his first managerial job in Lethbridge. His 1998 team ended 43-32, but reached the play-off finals and lost. Almaraz would not only become the last manager of the Lethbridge Black Diamonds, but also the first one of the Missoula Osprey, in 1999, becoming league champions. He wrapped up his stay in the Diamondbacks’ organisation in 2000, after coaching the complex league team. He’d then have various managerial and scouting roles in Baltimore until 2005, before joining the St. Louis Cardinals. For them he has been a national and international crosschecker ever since.

Honourable mentions

Batters

Most runs : Jack Cust. The future slugger would cross home plate 75 times in 1998, also helped by the best walk percentage of all: 27.3%.

: The future slugger would cross home plate 75 times in 1998, also helped by the best walk percentage of all: 27.3%. Most homeruns : David Hayman knocked 17 balls out of the field in 1996. The undrafted amateur made the most of it in 1996 with a 1.020 OPS, but either he or the Diamondbacks had no faith, because his time in professional baseball was over after that 1996 season.

: knocked 17 balls out of the field in 1996. The undrafted amateur made the most of it in 1996 with a 1.020 OPS, but either he or the Diamondbacks had no faith, because his time in professional baseball was over after that 1996 season. Most RBI : Ron Hartman and Kevin Sweeney: 72 in 1996. We will get to Kevin Sweeney next, but Ron Hartman was not only the guy with most RBI, he also had most extra base hits in a single season (39).

: and Kevin Sweeney: 72 in 1996. We will get to Kevin Sweeney next, but Ron Hartman was not only the guy with most RBI, he also had most extra base hits in a single season (39). Highest OPS : Kevin Sweeney . Sweeney had a slash line of .424/.552/.734 and also had a 0.60 SO/BB ratio in 1996. After that jumpstart of his professional career in 1996 he couldn’t skyrocket up in the organisation and despite decent numbers, he was granted release after the 1998 season. Maybe an apparent injury he suffered in Spring 1997 had to do with it. However, his name will forever be in the organisation as Sweeney’s MVP season granted him the Organisational Player of the Year award in 1996. Sweeney is now a financial advisor.

: . Sweeney had a slash line of .424/.552/.734 and also had a 0.60 SO/BB ratio in 1996. After that jumpstart of his professional career in 1996 he couldn’t skyrocket up in the organisation and despite decent numbers, he was granted release after the 1998 season. Maybe an apparent injury he suffered in Spring 1997 had to do with it. However, his name will forever be in the organisation as Sweeney’s MVP season granted him the Organisational Player of the Year award in 1996. Sweeney is now a financial advisor. Most stolen bases: Jason Conti (1996) and Belvani Martinez (1998) both had 30 stolen bases. Martinez was also the player that was caught most times: 10. Martinez enjoyed running. In 1999 in High Desert at A+ he was caught a staggering 30 times on 65 attempts. Sounds like me playing in The Show. In 2000 and 2001 he played at AA in the Rockies’ organisation but his hitting dropped and he was still caught too many times. We don’t know where he is now, but let’s hope he stayed away from bad boys’ stuff.

Pitchers