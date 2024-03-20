Spring Training Gameday Thread, #27: 3/20 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Charlie Blackmon - RF Corbin Carroll - RF Kris Bryant - 1B Ketel Marte - 2B Nolan Jones - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Ryan McMahon - 3B Joc Pederson - DH Elias Diaz - C Gabriel Moreno - C Ezequiel Tovar - SS Eugenio Suarez - 3B Elehuris Montero - DH Emmanuel Rivera - SS Brenton Doyle - CF Alek Thomas - CF Peter Lambert - RHP Tommy Henry - LHP



plus possibly pitching: RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Paul Sewald, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Scott McGough

Tommy Henry’s spring training started off like he was on a man on a mission, and that mission was to claim the fifth spot in the Arizona rotation. His first two preseason starts covered five scoreless innings, over which he allowed just one hit. But the wheels have pretty much fallen off Henry since then. I know it’s spring training, and stats don’t “matter”, but it’s hard to look at this March line and see a man who deserves to be on the Opening Day roster:

Tommy Henry: 8.2 IP, 22 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 3 HR, 4 BB, 5 SO, 13.50 ERA

While there could be another start next week at Chase Field, it seems likely it will go to whoever has actually won the spot. This could be Henry’s last change to make his case.

Today’s game will be a webcast on dbacks.com, so tune in there.