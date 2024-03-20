Snake Bytes 3/20: Opening Day Part One

Diamondbacks News
Rodriguez Exits Due to Lat Tightness
As reported here yesterday by 1AZfan1, the Diamondbacks’ newest rotation addition was removed from his start when he started to experience tightness in his left lat during warmups for the second inning. Torey Lovullo has, so far, been bullish on the incident and there is a possibility the injury could be minor enough to not require any imaging.
Grichuk Injury Creating Tough Decisions
Honestly, coming out of spring, there is a modest expectation for a few players from the 26-man roster to be carrying a knock. At the same time, Arizona has precious little depth at the moment, so it sure would be nice if some of these issues could start sorting themselves and moving on.
Snakes Alive
Other Baseball News
MLB Kicks Off 2024 Season in Seoul
The 2024 season began with a tilt between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, now with Shohei Ohtani.
Los Angeles 5, San Diego 2
New arrival Shohei Ohtani had two hits, drove in a run, and stole a base. On the mound, fellow new arrival, Tyler Glasnow turned in the sort of performance the Dodgers will be hoping for all season long. It’s only the first game of the season, but it still hurts to see gambles working out so smoothly for the Dodgers.
Jackson Merrill Makes Padres Debut
The San Diego Padres have debuted their newest hot prospect.
Season Opener Turns on Busted Glove Webbing
Even Jake Cronenworth’s equipment was following the Dodger narrative in Seoul.
At least he had a sense of humour about the incident
Jake Cronenworth really said this after the Padres lost to LA pic.twitter.com/vNQNhXkve6— FAX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFAX) March 20, 2024
Positional Power Rankings: Third Base
Well, at least the Diamondbacks weren’t dead last. However, only the Nationals and Rockies rated worse. That’s still pretty painful.
Old friend props
Xander Bogaerts became the second player in MLB history (regular season) with a hit in 5 different countries, joining Paul Goldschmidt. pic.twitter.com/9QwRxZy2Mi— Al Scott (@AlScott1998) March 20, 2024
