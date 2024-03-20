Diamondback 4, Cubs 1: Quick, Google Lat Tightness

Well, the main thing you want out of a Spring Training game is health for all involved. Unfortunately, we’re going to be sitting on pins and needles waiting on word from the team regarding Eduardo Rodriguez as he was pulled after tweaking something during his warm up tosses in the second inning. The Diamondbacks later announced that he left the game with left lat tightness. Definitely not something you want this close to the start of the season, as there is very little time to rehab without missing regular season games.

With the bad news out of the way, this was actually a great night to watch the Snakes if you got word that it was televised in time. The good guys plated all four of their runs in the fifth inning against Cubs vet Kyle Hendricks and went on to win 4-1 at Sloan Park.

The Potential Bench Bats

There were appearances by five players vying for backup infielder positions tonight. Pavin Smith had a great night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with the first 2 singles coming with 2 strikes. All three hits were well struck liners. Blaze Alexander started at third and continued his hot Spring with two more hits, including an RBI single, and stole 2 bases. The stolen bases were particularly impressive, getting in easily on both attempts. Elvis Andrus started at second base before shifting to shortstop in the bottom of the 5th inning, but he had another rough night at the dish, going 0-4 with a K and dropping his Spring average to .133. He had a later start to Spring than most, but his bat doesn’t yet look close to where it needs to be for games that count. Emmanuel Rivera was the designated hitter and went 0-3 with no strikeouts but he did not make hard contact either. Kevin Newman was inserted as a pinch runner for Geraldo Perdomo in the 5th and finished the game at the keystone. Newman didn’t have a good at bat in his lone plate appearance, striking out swinging on a pitch over in the left hand batter’s box.

The Regulars

It was good seeing Perdomo back in the lineup after nicking his knee in a slide last week. He smoked an RBI double to the centerfield wall over the gold glover Cody Bellinger’s head in the fifth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 1-for-3 with an RBI double. Alek Thomas also was 1-for-3 with double, a rocket to the right-centerfield gap. Alek made sharp contact on all three of his at bats which is great to see.

The Pitchers

Eduardo Rodríguez looked good in his lone inning of work, a double to Seiya Suzuki the lone blemish on his box for the night. Andrew Saalfrank was called in on short notice to pitch a 1-2-3 second inning and then came back out for the third where he walked the leadoff lefty before inducing a flyout to finish his evening. Christian Montes de Oca, Brandon Hughes, Gerardo Gutierrez, and Austin Pope pitched scoreless outings while Francisco Morales gave up the Cubs lone run in his 2 innings of work. Hughes was particularly impressive tonight, going 1.2 innings with no hits or walks and 3 strikeouts.

Diamondbacks will be back in action at Salt River Fields tomorrow, facing off against the Rockies with Tommy Henry on the mound.