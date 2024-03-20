2024 Fangraphs Diamondbacks Projection: Starting Pitchers

Total production: 13.0 fWAR

Total MLB rank: 8th

Everyday players: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson

Backups: Tommy Henry, Cristian Mena, Slade Cecconi, Blake Walston, Bryce Jarvis

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Starting Pitching Name IP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 BABIP LOB% ERA FIP fWAR Name IP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 BABIP LOB% ERA FIP fWAR Zac Gallen 197 8.9 2.6 1.1 .291 73.5% 3.69 3.84 3.3 Merrill Kelly 184 8.1 3.0 1.2 .294 72.6% 4.07 4.23 2.4 Eduardo Rodriguez 174 8.7 2.9 1.1 .303 73.8% 3.82 3.90 3.0 Brandon Pfaadt 151 8.5 2.3 1.3 .295 71.1% 4.18 4.14 2.2 Ryne Nelson 106 6.9 3.0 1.3 .293 70.1% 4.64 4.75 0.9 Tommy Henry 62 7.0 3.6 1.2 .294 70.5% 4.58 4.69 0.6 Cristian Mena 17 7.9 3.8 1.2 .297 71.7% 4.44 4.58 0.2 Slade Cecconi 18 7.4 2.3 1.2 .294 70.5% 4.25 4.34 0.2 Blake Walston 9 6.2 4.1 1.2 .296 69.4% 4.94 5.06 0.0 Bryce Jarvis 9 7.8 3.8 1.1 .299 71.3% 4.47 4.54 0.1 Total 925 8.2 2.8 1.2 .295 72.2% 4.08 4.18 13.0

If Arizona can deliver on the above, it would be about 20% up on last year’s fWAR total from their starting pitching, which came in at 10.8 fWAR. One area which looks set to improve is the way all of the above starters are projected to be better than replacement level. That wasn’t the case last year, where five of the fourteen came in at 0.0 fWAR or worse, totaling -0.8 fWAR. Half of that was due to Madison Bumgarner, and the rest came from the failed attempts at using an opener, where Kyle Nelson, Jose Ruiz and Bryce Jarvis combined for an ERA of 10.50 across their four starts. Surprisingly, Zach Davies was worth 0.8 fWAR, despite his 7.00 ERA, mostly because that metric uses FIP and he was better there (4.58).

Even allowing for that, a straight replacement of Davies and Bumgarner with Rodriguez and Pfaadt, is projected to be worth close to five wins. That the overall number isn’t improved as much is due to the expected regression from Gallen and Kelly. Last year, our 1-2 starts were worth a total of 8.4 fWAR, combined to 5,7 in 2024. Zac’s prediction alone is close to two wins below what he delivered in 2023, with strike, walk and home-run rates all going in the wrong direction, though not terribly so. They all do chip away at the expected value he’s going to produce. In particular, Fangraphs has Gallen as only the 27th-best pitcher in the majors for 2024, though Pfaadt is to be found fewer than ten places back in the rankings, which I would certainly take.

We certainly saw what he could do in the post-season and, fingers crossed, his 3.27 ERA there, against some of the best line-ups in the majors, is closer to what we see this season, rather than his 5.72 regular-season ERA. We’ll see whether he has indeed cracked it next month, or if this was simply random fluctuation coming at a fortuitous time. Most of the other systems have his ERA at least beginning with a four; ZIPS is more bullish, as noted, with a figure just creeping below that, at 3.97. Between him and Rodriguez, it definitely feels like the Diamondbacks are going into the season with a more reliable rotation, even if the fifth spot still remains to be settled.

Speaking of which, the projections have no strong opinion on the battle currently raging (for some loose definition of “raging”) for the final stop in Arizona’s starting pitching for Opening Day later this month. Ryne Nelson has a higher value, but that’s mostly because he is projected at throwing more innings. Tommy Henry has an edge in both ERA and FIP, but the margin in each is only six-hundredths of a run, which is basically entirely negligible. It is interesting to note that Slade Cecconi, Cristian Menia, and Bryce Jarvis are all projected to have better numbers than either Nelson or Henry. I’m especially curious about Menia, and where he ends up slotting into the depth chart.

I am also hopeful the Diamondbacks can also avoid the use of an opener, which was required last year in eight regular-season games - and more embarrassingly, a couple of time after we reached the post-season. The latter in particular indicated the severe lack of pitching depth on the team, especially after Bumgarner was canned, and Davies melted down. Basically, we had just three starting pitchers preferable to Joe Mantiply, which makes the fact the Diamondbacks still somehow managed to reach the World Series, all the more remarkable. It’d be nice to see us go into the playoffs with at least four of the same five who start the year. I’m content to let the fifth domino fall as it may.

It’s also worth noting that the expected 13.0 fWAR would be the best production out of the D-backs rotation since 2017. That year, we had five pitchers each worth 2.5 fWAR or better: Zack Greinke, Zack Godley, Robbie Ray, Patrick Corbin and Taijuan Walker. Before that, you would have to go all the way back to 2008 to find any other season with a superior rotation than our projected number for 2024. Considering the smaller amount of innings now being thrown by starting pitchers - something I touched on when reviewing the Diamondbacks’ history in this department - that would be an impressive result. But it also speaks to the problems Arizona has had over the past years, finding five reliable, healthy arms.

Indeed, since 2010, only twice has Arizona managed to have more than three pitchers make 25+ starts: those were in 2017 and 2022. And in the latter season, the quartet to do so included... yes, Bumgarner and Davies, who were each worth only 0.4 fWAR, despite making 30 and 27 starts respectively. [The sole team with fewer 4x25 start seasons lately is, unsurprisingly, the Rockies, who’ve managed it just once since 2006] Having four solid starters would without any doubt go a long way towards helping the D-backs repeat their success of last year, and make in into the post-season consecutive seasons, for the first time since 2001-02.