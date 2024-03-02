Spring Training Gameday Thread, #9: 3/2 @ Angels

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ANGELS Ketel Marte - 2B Aaron Hicks - DH Jake McCarthy - RF Nolan Schanuel - 1B Joc Pederson - LF Mike Trout - CF Andres Chaparro - DH Anthony Rendon - 3B Jordan Lawlar - SS Taylor Ward - LF Tucker Barnhart - C Brandon Drury - 2B Kevin Newman - 3B Matt Thaiss - C Tristin English - 1B Jo Adell - RF Jorge Barrosa - CF Zach Neto - SS Logan Allen - LHP Griffin Canning - RHP



Also potentially pitching: RHP Scott McGough, RHP Paul Sewald, LHP Kyle Nelson, LHP Andrew Saalfrank, LHP Kyle Backhus

Almost forgot to get this posted, so I’ll keep it short. Off to Tempe for the D-backs, and the line-up looks increasingly like a B-one, the further you get down. Interesting that Marte hitting lead-off seems to be the flavor of spring so far. Is this something which might carry forward into the regular season? Or is it simply that Torey Lovullo wants him to get as many at-bats as possible in the early going. After we get Joc Pederson at #3, the bottom of the order is mostly fringe candidates, though in Tucker Barnhart and Kevin Newman, they are non-roster guys who do have a decent shot at a roster spot by the end of the month. Hey, look at that! We’re in March! Meaningful baseball will be played this month!

This one’s on the radio, on Arizona Sports 98.7, so see you there!