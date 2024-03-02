Snake Bytes 3/2: Are We There Yet?

Diamondbacks News

Projecting the 2024 Opening Day Roster

It’s that time of year where everyone has their thoughts on what a roster should look like.

Nelson Making Changes to Repertoire for 2024

Ryne Nelson ended his 2023 season about as strongly as he possibly could have. Now, he’s carrying that (along with an improved slider) over into his competition for the team’s fifth starting slot.

Torey Lovullo Updates on the Walking Wounded

It is still early days, but the Diamondbacks are already dealing with a few injury scares.

Slade Cecconi Uses Spring Training as Learning Lab

Torey Lovullo and Slade Cecconi took advantage of the flexible rules that apply to player usage in spring and got Cecconi some considerable work on developing his changeup, making him even more potent as a power pitcher against lefties.

Other Baseball News

Giants to Sign Matt Chapman

After months of waiting and speculation, Matt Chapman settled for the same sort of deal he turned his nose up at early in the offseason, settling for the only team left in the league with any interest, or the financial muscle, to make a deal.

Three Hitters Poised to Hit Peak Projection in 2024

Alas, Jordan Lawlar does not make the list.

Paul Skenes Strikes out Jackson Holliday, Hits 102 in Debut

If this young man can stay healthy, he’s going to be something special in short order.

Ohtani Keeping Marriage Private

Shohei Ohtani stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers — and many around the world — with his marriage announcement Thursday, so manager Dave Roberts said any gift the team gives the two-time MVP would be like most of the money in his contract: deferred. Other than revealing he has known her for three to four years, little else is known about the spouse - as it should be.