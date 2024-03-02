Diamondbacks 12, Reds 8: The hits keep on coming

Record: 5-3. Change on 2023: +2.5. Five-inning record: 5-2-1.

A little late recap, Mrs S and I having been at a lecture on The Psychology of Serial Killers. Got some good tips. Oops, did I say that out loud? Anyway, after a game which saw a total of three runs on nine hits yesterday, the first night game for the D-backs saw twenty runs scored on thirty-three hits. Arizona had 18, with three apiece for Corbin Carrol and something called a Tim Tawa [Note: this is a joke. I said the same thing last year, and got dragged by a relative, probably rightly!] But honors of the night go to Kyle Garlick who crushed - crushed Garliick, geddit - a pair of home-runs. Tawa also went deep, while Blaze Alexander and Neyfy Castillo had two-hit nights.

The pitching was probably better than the final score suggests, Cincinnati scoring four in the ninth to make it closer than it seemed. Slade Cecconi was tagged for five hits (although one was a ball lost in the lights by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.) and a walk over two innings, with one strikeout and two runs allowed. He did that fun spring training thing where he was lifted with one out in the second, but came out again for the third inning. Ryan Thompson, Joe Mantiply and Luis Frias each posted scoreless innings, but Brandon Hughes and Justin Martinez did not.

Tomorrow, it's off to Tempe Diablo to face the Angels. Logan Allen - no, the other one - starts for the D-backs, and we will be back to an afternoon game, with a start just after 1 pm.