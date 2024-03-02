AZ Snakepit Fantasy Baseball 2024

It’s me, ISH95, your Entertainment Manager for AZ Snakepit! In addition to your weekly dose of comedy (comedy not guaranteed), Pit Your Wits, I will also be commissioner of the Minor League for Fantasy Baseball, for what I believe is the 19th season of the Snakepit leagues. Getting started a little late this season, so without further ado, let’s jump right into the specifics!

There are two leagues. The Premiere League, which is full, and The Minor Leagues. If you’re in the Premiere Leagues, don’t worry! Jim will still be handling that.

There will be eight spots available in the Minor Leagues. The first players to speak up in the comments will get in, with anyone after that point being on the waiting list, in case anyone in the first batch doesn’t respond to their invitation.

I am one spot of the eight, so there are currently seven spots open. In the past, the league had 12 spots, but that was becoming increasingly harder to fill. If there is enough interest, however, I am willing to consider expansion. Just call me Rob Manfred.

Make sure the email address on your SnakePit profile is up to date, because that’s where the invitation will be going.

Yahoo Sports is the provider of choice. We will be going with 5x5 standard rotisserie categories, head-to-head, snake draft for the settings.

Draft is currently scheduled for 3/26 at 6PM, however, this is not set in stone if it does not work for the majority of the confirmed teams. Further discussion can take place within the league chat, ie not in the comment section here.

As an added incentive, the winner of the Minor Leagues gets a promotion next season to the Premiere League! Congratulations to Justin for earning the promotion last season!

That’s all there is to it! Sign up in the comments below and let’s get this started!