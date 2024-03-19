Spring Training Gameday Thread, #26: 3/19 @ Cubs

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS CUBS Corbin Carroll - RF Nico Hoerner - 2B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Seiya Suzuki - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Cody Bellinger - CF Emmanuel Rivera - DH Christopher Morel - 3B Elvis Andrus - 2B Dansby Swanson - SS Pavin Smith - 1B Ian Happ - LF Alek Thomas - CF Yan Gomes - C Blaze Alexander - 3B Michael Busch - 1B Jose Herrera - C Dominic Smith - DH E. Rodriguez - LHP Kyle Hendricks - RHP



plus possibly pitching: RHP Corbin Martin, LHP Andrew Saalfrank

Wasn’t originally going to do a Gameday Thread for this, since the notes from the D-backs said there was no radio, TV or webcast. But I just got an email from the MLB Network: “The Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs game today will be available on MLB Network in the Arizona television market live at 6:00 p.m. MT. Complete local channel listings can be found at www.FindMLBNetwork.com.” It will be the Cubs broadcast, so they’ll probably (and understandably) be talking about the home team more than us. But, hey: bonus baseball. It might also make things slightly easier on Tim, who will be doing his first official recap as a SnakePitter for this one! Be gentle to him in the comments. :)

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound, so looks like he will start the third game of the season, on Saturday March 30th against the Rockies at Chase Field.