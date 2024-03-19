Snake Bytes 3/19: There’s a new Snell coming from downstairs

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] Here are the inaugural All-Spring Breakout Teams by Jonathan Mayo

Second Team - SS: Jordan Lawlar

[fangraphs] 2024 Positional Power Rankings: First Base by Jay Jaffe

9. Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Jace Peterson Emmanuel Rivera Pavin Smith

For the second season in a row, Walker put together a reasonably good approximation of a post-peak Goldschmidt season, batting .258/.333/.497 (120 wRC+) with 33 homers, 11 steals and 3.8 WAR. That said, he didn’t hit the ball exceptionally hard when he wasn’t barreling it, and he got a bit lucky, finishing 37 points ahead of his .460 xSLG while essentially replicating his 2022 pull and groundball rates. What helped Walker stand out relative to his peers was his fielding, as his 9 RAA led all first basemen, while his 9 DRS and 3.5 UZR both ranked second.

As Walker has played 302 games at first base in the past two seasons, he hasn’t left his backups much to work with, which is a good thing considering that Peterson hit for a 74 wRC+ last year, Smith — who took seven of the team’s 12 non-Walker starts in 2023 — an 81 wRC+, and Rivera an 83 wRC+. Better hope that Walker stays healthy.

March 18: RHP Slade Cecconi, RHP Corbin Martin, LHP Blake Walston optioned to Triple-A Reno; OF Kyle Garlick reassigned to Minor League camp

The competition for the No. 5 spot in the D-backs’ rotation is now narrowed down to Ryne Nelson, Tommy Henry and Bryce Jarvis. Per manager Torey Lovullo, Cecconi will pitch “bulk innings” in Reno, but whether that’s as a starter or piggybacked with another starter remains to be seen.

[MLB] What D-backs’ recent moves say about rotation by Steve Gilbert

The rotation competition is down to three

Cecconi might pitch in relief in Reno

Martin not quite there yet

Baseball News

[MLBTR] Guardians Reassign Kyle Manzardo To Minor League Camp by Steve Adams

The decision to ship Manzardo to minor league camp further opens the door for Rule 5 pick Deyvison De Los Santos to make the team’s Opening Day roster. He’s hit just .257/.257/.371 in camp and has yet to play above the Double-A level, but the Guards plucked him from the Diamondbacks organization after De Los Santos batted .254/.297/.431 and popped 20 homers in 481 Double-A plate appearances last season.

De Los Santos and out-of-options outfielder Estevan Florial — hitting just .167/.231/.194 with a 41% strikeout rate in 39 plate appearances — seem increasingly likely to make the cut. Outfielder Will Brennan and utilityman Tyler Freeman are among the other frontrunners for roster spots. Top outfield prospect Chase DeLauter is still in big league camp and has raked at a .474/.546/.842 pace in 22 plate appearances (9-for-19 with a double and two homers), but he’s played just six games above A-ball.

[MLB] Snell agrees to 2-year, $62M deal with Giants (source) by Melanie Martinez-Lopez and Brent Maguire

Because Snell rejected a qualifying offer from the Padres, the Giants will lose their third-round Draft pick in 2024, as well as $500,000 from their international bonus pool for the upcoming signing period. San Francisco had already forfeited its second-round pick after signing Matt Chapman, who also declined a qualifying offer.

[MLBTR] White Sox Name Garrett Crochet Opening Day Starter by Darragh McDonald

White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet came into 2024 looking to make the move from the bullpen to the rotation. Not only will he break camp as a starter, but the Sox announced that Crochet will take the ball on Opening Day.

Crochet, 25 in June, has taken an unusual and winding road to get here. He served mostly in a swing role at the University of Tennessee, logging 63 2/3 innings in 2018 across 17 outings, six of which were starts. The following year, he threw 65 frames over 18 outings, six of which were starts. In 2020, he was slowed by some arm soreness and made just one start of 3 1/3 innings before the season was shut down by the Covid pandemic.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: Not since the Dark Day of TLR/DS has Arizona had an Opening Day Starter as questionable as this choice.

Dodgers, Braves, Orioles, Phillies, Yankees with Astros, Blue Jays, Mariners, Rangers, Rays and Reds also getting votes...

[MLBTR] Jackson Chourio To Make Brewers’ Opening Day Roster by Anthony Franco

The Brewers will carry top outfield prospect Jackson Chourio on their Opening Day roster, reports Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. He is already on the 40-man roster after signing an eight-year extension over the offseason.

Chourio, who was born in March 2004, will very likely be the youngest player in the majors. It’s nevertheless not all that surprising that he’s breaking camp after signing an $82MM extension in December. As shown on MLBTR’s Contract Tracker, that’s by far the largest guarantee for a player who had yet to make his MLB debut. Chourio only has six games of Triple-A experience but turned in above-average numbers in the Double-A Southern League a season ago.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: Chourio is perhaps the only NL rookie to have a legitamate shot at taking the ROY award away from Yamamoto at this point. He signed a big extension during the offseason and Milwaukee is certainly hoping for a Corbin Carroll type Rookie Campaign for him. Their playoff hopes pretty much depend on it.

[MLBTR] Giants to Sign Blake Snell by Anthony Franco

Snell declined a qualifying offer from the Padres. The Giants already forfeited their second-round pick and $500K of international bonus pool space to add Chapman. They’ll lose their third-rounder (#87 overall) and another $500K from their international bonus pool for Snell. San Diego paid the CBT a year ago, so they’re limited to the lowest compensation for losing a qualified free agent: a selection after the fourth round. The Padres received the #135 pick for losing Josh Hader and will now get another selection in that range.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: I’ve long been on the record against Snell. He is, at best, a 2 bWAR player on average (calculated by median, not mean which is the best course of action when there are drastic difference in the data). That said, I really like this deal. For very selfish reasons. San Francisco nabs another overpaid mediocre player on the hope that their rotation is healthy together at some point in the next two years. They also just spent a significant portion of their available budget for the next few years when they were about to be very flush with cash on the market. They still have enough to make a big move (Soto?), but not necessarily enough to make enough big moves. Aaaaand, they just paid for a mentor to their young arms like Kyle Harrison who isn’t a perspective I would want Pfaadt/Henry/Lin anywhere near. Congrats to Snell and Boras for getting paid, and to the Giants for finally paying to replenish their rotation, but man you have to imagine Arizona is chomping at the bit to get 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2022 Snell back on the mound in Chase Field.