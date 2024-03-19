A Perspective of Spring Training Batting

Introduction.

After he said that in spring training the Diamondbacks look at quality of contact and evaluate stuff in the zone, Torey Lovullo said the following:

“The hitting portion of it for me is are they in the middle of the diamond, are they back spinning the baseball, what’s their front side look like. Are they hitting off their front side, are they able to hit secondary stuff.” — Torey Lovullo

My conclusion is that batting objectives in spring training are multi-dimensional. Instead of a single-minded focus on homers and the usual batting statistics, it seems Torey Lovullo is looking at additional things. Let’s look at two of the additional things:

Batted balls up-the-middle.

Batted balls with backspin.

In spring training, how often are the Diamondbacks sending the baseball in the air to the middle of the diamond?

Let’s look at batted ball events (fly balls and line drives) that are up the middle. Please note that for the purposes of this article batted ball events include both outs and hits. Baseball Savant can separate events that are “straightway” instead of pulled or opposite field. The following table shows the percentage of fly balls and line drives that were “straightaway”. Please keep in mind this includes some batted ball events for which Baseball Savant did not have complete data (perhaps because some games were played on alternate fields).

The table shows that Joc Pederson had the highest percentage that were “straightaway”.

In spring training, are the Diamondbacks hitting the baseball up the middle of the field with backspin?

No doubt the team has access to backspin statistics, but as a fan I could not find any backspin data. Baseball Savant has spin rate, but without indication of how much of that spin was backspin, topspin, sidespin, or gyrospin. That didn’t stop me.

A Starting Point. For each batted ball event up the middle of the field (‘straightaway’), Baseball Savant provided me with exit velocity, launch angle, and distance traveled. Knowing that the normal baseball drag is 30%, the expected distance was calculated using formulas from physics. Not included in the calculation were other factors that could impact the distance such as wind, elevation, temperature, humidity, and height at which the bat contacted the baseball.

My Approach. Because backspin keeps the ball in the air longer, it travels farther. Therefore, when the actual distance is farther than my calculated expected distance, it’s likely that the ball had backspin. This is a bold assumption (it felt more bold before I discovered that someone else made that same assumption). Like all assumptions, it could sometimes be wrong. The following quote shows that I am not the first person to make that assumption.

“If you’ll recall, the previous article also introduced a FanGraphs community post, which assumed balls with more distance than expected must have been hit with backspin, whereas balls with less distance than expected must have been hit with topspin. But we now know that second part [about topspin] isn’t always true.” — Justin Choi, May 2022

The following table shows ‘straightaway’ batted ball events that likely had backspin (again with the caveat that the team likely has better data).

The table shows that Ketel Marte had the most backspin batted balls. That conclusion is consistent with my common sense that Ketel Marte is perhaps the second best batter on the Diamondbacks (behind Corbin Carroll).

Interestingly, the table shows Christian Walker did not have any backspin batted balls. Nevertheless, he is perhaps the third best batter on the team. Is it possible that he relies on power and launch angle more than backspin?

“Whether consciously or subconsciously, players learn that hitting with backspin increases distance. Since the larger players generally have more natural power, they haven’t needed to use backspin to “keep up” with their peers in terms of distance. …” — D.K. Willardson, August 2018

Other batters with two backspin batted ball events were Blaze Alexander, Eugenio Suarez, Joc Pederson, Tristin English, and Adrian Castillo.

In September of 2019, Travis Sawchik wrote, “Home Runs Are Soaring. Could Declining Backspin Be A Factor?” Although a conclusive answer was not found, it leads me to the next question, “If the Diamondbacks are focusing on hitting with backspin, is it impacting the frequency of home runs?” Let’s look at home runs in spring training.

What is the story behind spring training home runs?

Home Runs per PA. Two observations follow:

Through 10 March, home runs per PA were lower in spring training than last season (.023 vs .027). In spring training, is the relatively infrequent home runs cause for concern? Perhaps instead of hitting home runs, batters were focused on hitting up the middle with backspin.

Looking at comments on the AZ Snake Pit website, a possible concern was that in spring training through 10 March, less than half the homers were by players who are expected to start the season in the Majors (Pederson, Moreno, Gurriel Jr., and Suarez). However, those four players had homers per PA (.054) that were much better than the team did during the regular season!

Surprisingly to me, the only “straightaway” home run was an inside the park home run.

Less surprisingly, 12 of the 14 out-of-the-park home runs were pulled instead of to the opposite field.

If the Diamondbacks had spent spring training pulling balls to hit as many homers as possible, they would have formed a bad habit that would hurt them during the regular season. Instead, the Diamondbacks focused on hitting balls to the middle of the field with backspin, which prepared them for a regular season of hitting evenly over the entire field (left/center/right).

The data in this section was from Baseball Savant.

Summary.

By focusing on hitting up the middle instead of pulling the ball, the Diamondbacks are better prepared for success this season.

In spring training, Joc Pederson had the highest percentage of fly balls and line drives that were up the middle of the diamond.

In spring training, Ketel Marte had the most batted ball events that were likely backspin events.

In spring training, lower home runs per PA are not concerning because: