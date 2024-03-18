Snake Bytes, 3/18: Gallen rolls

Team news

[SI] Zac Gallen Takes Huge Step Forward Towards Opening Day Start - Gallen looked like the pitcher who finished third in the National League Cy Young race against the Angels today, pitching into the 5th inning. He allowed just one hit and walked one while striking out four in 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. "Honestly it's the best I felt in a while," said Gallen. "I feel like everything I'm working is starting to click today, delivery-wise." Gallen is comfortable with the timing of his delivery and how the ball is coming out of his hand. It showed in his velocity, which jumped up a couple ticks in today's start, and his overall stuff.

[Dbacks.com] Gallen looks Opening Day ready in sizzling spring start - Overall, Gallen threw 58 pitches (34 strikes). And with one more start this spring, he can get to the pitch-count range he would need to be at for Opening Day. “Zac was unbelievably efficient today,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We ran it back out there for his fifth inning, just to drive his pitch count up. Touching that inning was super important, getting stretched out is equally important with his pitch count. “But I thought overall it was clearly one of the best spring outings that we've seen from any of our starting pitchers. It was very Zac-esque.”

[SI] Blake Walston Struggles and Rallies vs Mariners - Right-hander Slade Cecconi, another long-shot member of the D-backs' fifth starter battle, pitched well over two innings. Despite allowing a hustle of a double to Samad Taylor and a ripped single on a hanging breaking ball to former D-back Ryan Bliss, he looked generally strong, with 2 hits, 1 earned run and four strikeouts in his outing. He was able to generate plenty of swing-and-miss, getting whiffs and chases on both his fastball and breaking pitches. Even if not a legitimate candidate for a starting role, Cecconi's confidence and high-powered stuff could make him an option as a long reliever.

[Venom Strikes] Previewing the Arizona Diamondbacks’ potential 2024 Opening Day line-up - Suarez has averaged about +3.6 fWAR the last two seasons. He’s a guaranteed 20 home run threat with above average offense, and average defense, at the very least. He is also a very steady option as he’s played about 94% of his total possible games over the last three seasons. If Suarez plays anything like he has the last two seasons, he’ll be the first +3.0 fWAR third basemen the Diamondbacks have had since Jake Lamb in 2016.

[SI] Gino Groover Talks Hitting, Adjusting to Pro Schedule - The biggest adjustment for Groover has been the minor league schedule. Doubling the amount of games played in a week has its own physical and mental toll, which can lead to players struggling out of the gate. "Just adjusting to that period I think was the hardest thing, playing how many more games. Taking care of your body, making sure you're prepared and getting proper rest. You're on the road, living in the hotel for six nights. When I first got to High-A, we had back-to-back road trips, so I was like OK, this is already different. As you are prepared, you take care of yourself, everything will take care of itself."

The #Dbacks will be a better team with which player as the PRIMARY back up/utility infielder covering 20-30 starts at SS plus additional reps at 2b & 3B



Listed Alphabetically by last name — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) March 17, 2024

And, elsewhere...

[MLB] Power Rankings: Who's on top entering the season? - 1. Braves. This is increasingly looking like the most stable organization in baseball, further evidenced by the recent extension of president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. The Braves had the best record in the Majors last year, they’ve finished first in their division six years in a row, they won the World Series three years ago, and all their stars are wrapped up for years to come. I hope you like the Braves, or can at least tolerate them, because this is what they’re going to look like for the foreseeable future: one of the best teams in baseball. The spring has been smooth sailing for them, and now they have Chris Sale. And on and on they go.

[Arizona Desert Swarm] Offense reawakens for Arizona baseball to avoid home sweep by ASU - The UA cranked out 20 hits and had a pair of 5-run innings in a 14-3 win over the Sun Devils at Hi Corbett, avoiding being swept at home by its rival for the first time since 1998. “These are our guys,” Chip Hale said of his offense, which got at least one hit from every starter while six had at least two hits. “We’re still a work in progress, but that’s a good thing for us. It’s a completely different team than last year.”

[ESPN] Joey Votto homers on 1st pitch of Jays spring training debut - Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran first baseman lined a 392-foot homer to left-center off Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in the first inning Sunday in Clearwater, Florida, in his spring training debut with Toronto. Granted, there was some debate about whether the ball actually went out, and Votto momentarily stopped at second base. But the umpires ruled it a homer and he continued on his way to home.

