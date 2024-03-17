D-backs 2/5, Angels 0/Mariners 4

Record: 10-13-1. Change on 2023: -2. Five-inning record: 11-11-2.

The Diamondbacks won on both ends of the double header, though left it late to complete the daily sweep. At Salt River Fields, Zac Gallen combined with five relievers to blank the Angels 2-0. Gallen went 4.1 innings on one hit and a walk with four K's. Scoreless innings from Ryan Thompson, Scott McGough, Kevin Ginkel and Miguel Castro helped complete the seven-hitter. Corbin Carroll had two hits, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Lourdes Gurriel after forcing a pick off error. Christian Walker drove in the D-backs other run with a single, and also walked. The game was completed in a crisp two hours and twenty minutes, in front of a crowd of 12,240.

Over in the West valley, Tim Tawa drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with two outs in the ninth, as Arizona came from behind to beat Seattle 5-4. David Martin also had an RBI in the three-run ninth. Earlier, Emmanuel Rivera and Jace Peterson drove in sixth inning tallies. Peterson had two of the D-backs nine hits. Blake Walston had an unimpressive start, allowing four hits and two walks in 2.2 innings. Two earned runs resulted and he struck out a pair. Luis Frias gave up an unearned run over 1.2 innings, and Slade Cecconi a run in his two frames. Dakota Chalmers got the win for pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth inning. Tomorrow, Merrill Kelly will start at Salt River Fields against the Athletics.