Spring Training Gameday Thread, #23/24: 3/17 vs. Angels/@ Mariners

@ Mariners

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS MARINERS Jake McCarthy - CF Dylan Moore - SS Elvis Andrus - SS Julio Rodriguez - CF Pavin Smith - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Mitch Garver - DH Jace Peterson - 2B Cal Raleigh - C Kyle Garlick - LF Mitch Haniger - RF Kevin Newman - DH Ty France - 1B Jose Herrera - C Luis Urias - 3B Jack Hurley - RF Samad Taylor - LF Blake Walston - LHP Logan Gilbert - RHP

plus possibly pitching: RHP Slade Cecconi, RHP Scott McGough, RHP Luis Frias

vs. Angels

Today's Lineups ANGELS DIAMONDBACKS Luis Rengifo - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Nolan Schanuel - 1B Corbin Carroll - RF Mike Trout - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Anthony Rendon - DH Christian Walker - 1B Taylor Ward - LF Joc Pederson - DH Brandon Drury - 2B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Mickey Moniak - RF Alek Thomas - CF Logan O'Hoppe - C Blaze Alexander - SS Zach Neto - SS Tucker Barnhart - C Patrick Sandoval - LHP Zac Gallen - RHP

plus possibly pitching: LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Kevin Ginkel

With Zac Gallen starting at Salt River Fields today, I imagine that’s probably where most interest will be focused, and fortunately, that’s the game being broadcast on DBACKS.TV. It is also going to be on the radio, on ESPN 620, so you have options there.

Even without pitting Gallen against Walston, I would definitely gives the home line-up the edge, if the two halves of the split squad were to go up against each other. The offense at Salt River Field looks considerably stronger as well. There are literally no everyday starters traveling to Peoria, with the line-up there being the epitome of “We have the Diamondbacks at home.” I had to remind myself the starting right fielder was our 3rd-round pick last year, and twenty games at High-A is his (understandable, considering he only turned 22 on Wednesday) career peak so far. If I’d bought tickets here on the West Side, I’d be a bit peeved, but that’s always the risk on split-squad days.