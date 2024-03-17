1 Positive and 1 Negative Takeaway from the Spring Breakout Game: It’s not the throw!

Positive: Justin Martinez now throws a sinker, and its an absolute hammer!

Justin Martinez has been a divisive player among Dbacks fans this past season. On 1 hand, you have a player who already holds the fastball velocity records for the Dbacks at just 21 Y/O last season at 102.7 MPH. On the other you have a player who has averaged over 20% BB the past 2 seasons and gives up way too much hard contact.

However something is different about Justin Martinez this season. Yes his 4.5% BB rate versus 22 spring training batters is really encouraging. But Martinez has also added a new pitch for him, a sinker. I didn’t realize it until last night during the spring breakout game, but it is an absolute hammer! Take a look where this pitch started:

Versus where it finished:

Even the announcers couldn’t believe that this pitch at 100 MPH moved the way that it did. And perfect location too! So I went to statcast to see how new this pitch was to him.

During the 2023 regular season, Martinez didn’t throw a single pitch that registered in Statcast as a true sinker. So this must be a recent development. This pitch hasn’t shown up for him until this spring and the results are promising as a batter has yet to barrel up the pitch yet. Granted the sample size has been small, with only 9 sinkers showing up on statcast previous to last night, but last night he threw 4 sinkers and only 1 four seam. The results were that the hitters looked completely terrified because of how he also mixed in his 90 mph slider. They didn’t know if the ball was going to run in on their hands at 100 mph or dive away from them.

Just how good is his sinker? There were really only 2 sinkers that averaged 100 MPH or over last season. He is in good company I’d say:

Martinez’s sinker kind of represents a happy medium between the 2. The movement profile of Jordan Hicks with the velocity of Chapman. Hicks’ sinker gets dinged because his extension is less than the other 2 so his perceived velocity is actually 2 MPH slower than his actual velocity.

For those of you that aren’t familiar with Stuff+, the metric purely looks at a pitch’s nastiness and doesn’t take into consideration location. 100 is league average so a 134 is 34% above league average. The metric takes many things into consideration like velocity, extension, RPM, H and V movement, release point etc. Unfortunately they don’t share their stuff+ metrics for spring training widely, but I would bet Martinez’s would be close in the 20% to 30% above average range which is absolutely huge.

Outlook: Because of the addition of the sinker that looks like an absolute weapon, my outlook for Justin Martinez in 2024 goes through the roof honestly. For someone like Martinez who has struggled with command previously, this movement allows him to not have to be so fine as he used to have to be with his straight and flat fastball. I believe this will also be amplified by his ability to spot his slider better as he has already shown this spring. Previously the approach of the batters was simple against Martinez, sit straight fastball. Period. Now, a hitter isn’t going to know if the ball is going to break 16 inches in on this hands at 100 MPH or dive almost 3 feet down and away at 90 MPH. This is the stuff nightmares are made of people.

Negative Takeaway: Druw Jones’ Swing

We go from the nightmares of hitters to the nightmare’s of Dbacks fans. Druw Jones’ swing still looks absolutely broken. Lets cut straight to the film.

This is where Jones starts:

This is where Jones steps in the bucket towards 3rd base:

Notice his front toes go from almost touching the line of the batters box, to more than a foot away.

This is where Jones is falling off towards third and his back leg is kicking out as the ball is coming in:

This is an outside pitch mind you.

Honestly I think this is just going to be worth its own post here soon as I think there is a lot to unpack here going all the way back to similar mechanics to his dad. But the moral of the story is this, I was hoping for major swing adjustments from last season which saw Jones hit the ball on the ground 61% and 48% to the opposite field in low A.

According to Kyle Glaser at Baseball America, the scouting reports in 2023 were very concerning. He talked to one evaluator who just said “he’s not even ready to be scouted yet, he is just so raw at the plate”. Even internal evaluators said “officially we are optimistic, but unofficially we are concerned.” Given this, and all of the resources at Druw Jones’ disposal between his dad and being such a high draft pick for the Dbacks, I fully expected to see a different swing from Druw this season. Especially since some of the early reports seemed encouraging. Unfortunately I did not. Entering your second season as a professional as the former 2nd overall draft pick your swing should not still be so obviously raw.

Outlook: To Jones’ credit, his first at bat he wasn’t stepping in the bucket nearly as bad. However the result was much the same we saw last season, taking a pitch in the middle of the plate and pushing it to right field rather than turning on it to his pull side. If there is one thing to watch from Jones this year, it is is he able to pull the ball with authority.

Like I said, stay tuned for a more in depth breakdown of Jones from me, I didn’t want this post to be too long.