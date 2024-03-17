Snake Bytes: 3/17 Happy St Patrick’s Day!

Team News



Tommy Henry still searching for consistency in battle for Diamondbacks rotation spot

“Of all of our starters, he was the starter that had the lowest exit velocity,” manager Torey Lovullo said last month, at the start of spring training. “... We like that, we want that to continue, but we feel like there’s a couple things he can hone in on. Fastball command and fastball consistency was number one for me.”

Projecting the D-backs’ 2024 Opening Day roster

Scouts break down Diamondbacks’ prospects after Spring Breakout game

Jones shows off arm strength at Spring Breakout

Diamondbacks prospects Yu-Min Lin, Jordan Lawlar stand out in inaugural Spring Breakout

Yu-Min Lin Shines for D-backs in Spring Breakout Game

Other Baseball



Phillies sign another veteran outfielder to compete for bench job

Kole Calhoun Announces Retirement

Dodgers Select Daniel Hudson

The logistical scramble to get Cease to Seoul

“Talk about history, I’ve got to imagine that’s pretty historic — you show up for the first time, you get traded, you meet your club in Seoul,” Shildt said. “But he’s excited. Talked to him briefly before I came in here. Sitting down across from Joe Musgrove, breaking bread, so they’re getting acquainted with each other.”

Anything Goes



This day in history:

9 Surprising Facts About St. Patrick’s Day

This day in baseball:

Joan of Arc convinced Charles VII she could lead his armies with no experience. She routed the English, survived a 60-foot escape leap from a tower uninjured, was falsely accused of heresy, and burned at the stake, all between the ages of 17 and 19. She was guided by voices only she could hear.



10 Surprising Facts About St. Patrick’s Day (different than above)

