Snake Bytes: 3/17 Happy St Patrick’s Day!

Team News
Tommy Henry still searching for consistency in battle for Diamondbacks rotation spot
“Of all of our starters, he was the starter that had the lowest exit velocity,” manager Torey Lovullo said last month, at the start of spring training. “... We like that, we want that to continue, but we feel like there’s a couple things he can hone in on. Fastball command and fastball consistency was number one for me.”
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/03/16/henry-lacking-consistency-in-race-for-dbacks-final-rotation-spot/73003554007/
Projecting the D-backs’ 2024 Opening Day roster
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/diamondbacks-2024-opening-day-roster
Scouts break down Diamondbacks’ prospects after Spring Breakout game
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/03/16/scouts-break-down-diamondbacks-prospects-after-spring-breakout-game/73006252007/
Jones shows off arm strength at Spring Breakout
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/druw-jones-makes-94-mph-throw-to-home-in-spring-breakout?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage
Diamondbacks prospects Yu-Min Lin, Jordan Lawlar stand out in inaugural Spring Breakout
https://arizonasports.com/story/3544541/diamondbacks-prospects-yu-min-lin-jordan-lawlar-spring-breakout/
Yu-Min Lin Shines for D-backs in Spring Breakout Game
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/yu-min-lin-shines-for-d-backs-in-spring-breakout-game
Other Baseball
Phillies sign another veteran outfielder to compete for bench job
https://sports.yahoo.com/phillies-sign-another-veteran-outfielder-170511900.html
Kole Calhoun Announces Retirement
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/03/kole-calhoun-announces-retirement.html
Dodgers Select Daniel Hudson
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/03/dodgers-select-daniel-hudson.html
The logistical scramble to get Cease to Seoul
“Talk about history, I’ve got to imagine that’s pretty historic — you show up for the first time, you get traded, you meet your club in Seoul,” Shildt said. “But he’s excited. Talked to him briefly before I came in here. Sitting down across from Joe Musgrove, breaking bread, so they’re getting acquainted with each other.”
https://www.mlb.com/padres/news/dylan-cease-seoul-series-journey
Anything Goes
This day in history:
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/march-17
9 Surprising Facts About St. Patrick’s Day
https://www.history.com/news/st-patricks-day-facts
This day in baseball:
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/March_17
Joan of Arc convinced Charles VII she could lead his armies with no experience. She routed the English, survived a 60-foot escape leap from a tower uninjured, was falsely accused of heresy, and burned at the stake, all between the ages of 17 and 19. She was guided by voices only she could hear.
10 Surprising Facts About St. Patrick’s Day (different than above)
https://time.com/6957676/st-patricks-day-facts-history-true-story/
