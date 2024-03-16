Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4/Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 1

Record: 8-13-1. Change on 2023: -1. Five-inning record: 10-10-2.

The big boys were playing up in Surprise, where they got “revenge” for the World Series with a narrow win over the Rangers. Arizona jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the middle of the fourth, including a second inning homer from Blaze Alexander; he also singled, and Ketel Marte had a pair of hits. Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel and Emmanuel Rivera each had a hit and a walk. Ryne Nelson went 3.2 innings, allowing a run on four hits and three walks with three K’s. Texas came back, Joe Mantiply allowing a run, and Andrew Saalfrank struggled, giving up three hits, a walk and two earned runs in 1.2 innings, before Zach Barnes came in to record the final out for the save.

In the nightcap, the Diamondbacks prospects beat their Colorado equivalent 3-1 over seven innings. Arizona actually had one less hit (5‐6), and both sides were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, but the D-backs' hit was a two-run single by A.J. Vukovich in the fourth, which proved to be the margin. Their third run came in the sixth as Jakey Joseph traveled all the way around to score without a ball in play: walk, SB, balk, wild pitch. Yu-Min Lin got the start and tossed two scoreless innings. Conor Grammes and Christian Montes De Oca also put up zeroes, before Justin Martinez notched the save with two strikeouts in a clean ninth.

Tomorrow sees a split-squad pair of contests. The Angels come to Salt River Fields, while the D-backs also travel to Peoria and face the Mariners.