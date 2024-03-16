Spring Training Gameday Thread, #22: 3/16 @ Rangers + Prospects vs Rockies

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS Ketel Marte - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Evan Carter - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Wyatt Langford - LF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Adolis Garcia - RF Pavin Smith - 1B Jonah Heim - C Elvis Andrus - SS Jared Walsh - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Matt Duffy - 3B Blaze Alexander - DH Josh Smith - SS Tucker Barnhart - C Travis Jankowski - DH Ryne Nelson - RHP Cody Bradford - LHP



plus possibly pitching: LHP José Castillo, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Corbin Martin, LHP Andrew Saalfrank

Looks a rather more pleasant day in Phoenix today, at least here on the West Side by SnakePit Towers. Disappointed by yesterday’s rainout, as it meant I wasn’t able to work in my annual “Ides of March” reference. Today, in addition to the regular Cactus League game up in Surprise, there is the Spring Breakout game against Colorado, which Preston previewed yesterday. I’m just going to do one recap of that one and the spring game, so please continue to talk across this thread for both. The major-league game sees Zac Gallen face off against the Rangers in Surprise, a rematch of the World Series for the second time this spring. I note all three Gallen outings have been on the road...

The day game is on Arizona Sports 98.7, with Chris Garagiola & Josh Collmenter, while tonight’s contest is on a range of outputs, most easily on the MLB Network (see Preston’s post).