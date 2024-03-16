Snake Bytes 3/16: All Wet

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

The Snakes will take advantage of split squad games on Sunday to make up some of the missed time.

Diamondbacks-Rockies Spring Breakout Game FAQ

What’s up with Arizona and their inaugural spring breakout roster?

Kole Calhoun Announces Retirement

The former Diamondback, Sun Devil, and Roughrider has decided to hang up the cleats after a productive 12-year career.

Other Baseball News

Astros in Pursuit of Blake Snell

Imagine that, Blake Snell comes down on his demands and suddenly there are teams with interest.

A’s to Sign J.D. Davis

The A’s are in Oakland for one final season, so at least Davis doesn’t need to concern himself with moving.

Why Spencer Jones has New York so Excited

Why was Spencer Jones untouchable tin talks for Dylan Cease (or most any other trade target in the game)?

Cardinals Extend Manager Oli Marmol

The Redbirds have committed to two more years with Marmol at the helm.

It’s Time To Get Excited About Oneil Cruz and Elly De La Cruz

One spent most of 2023 hurt, the other was a Rookie of the Year front-runner for a while , until he got smoked by Corbin Carroll’s final third. 2024 provides an opportunity for both the players to inject a great deal of excitement and a great rivalry, into today’s game.