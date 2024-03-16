Spring Breakout 2024: Diamondbacks and Rockies

This article started when I realized that I was the only SnakePit writer who had no real interest in the Spring Breakout Game. I thought that was strange and figured I was missing something about the game. After some research, I remain firmly in the “gimmick” camp. But as I’ve now listened to the MLB Pipeline podcast about the goal of the concept (Spring Breakout Tournament - March Madness style), I have some thoughts.

Before the meat and potatoes though, this article was written before a single Breakout Game was played. It’s being published to coincide with the end(ish) of Arizona’s Breakout Game. There may be aspects to the game I loved once I saw it played. There could be additional gripes I have ideas on how to fix. We may never know (unless there’s enough for another article of course! - but early season, I think I’ll be more caught up in the glitz and glamour of a new season)!

Firstly, I think I’d be more excited (or care at all) if the timing of the game was different. I don’t mean the actual time of day, but instead the fact that it is so early in Spring Training. Putting this “showcase” of teams’ best prospects in the middle of Spring Training means you aren’t actually getting to see each teams future prospects at full strength. Pitchers are still ramping up. Hitters could be focused on making adjustments more than helping the team win a game. By putting it so far ahead of normal Opening Day, you’ve made it less impactful than an exhibition game.

As I’ve learned more and more about the idea and it’s implementation and potential for growth (let’s hope it’s a Corbin Carroll type growth and not an Andy Yerzy one), I’ve decided the timing is my main, and most important reason for not caring.

So secondly, I propose moving the Breakout Games to the final week(s) of Spring Training, expanding to the Tournament style they want it to be, and have the games be scheduled around the MLB Exhibition Games that always happen in the days leading up to Opening Day.

In moving it back 2-3 weeks, you could have each round of the tournament (which will work even better when the league expands to 32 teams by the way!) be multiple games. I’d even suggest taking a look at MLS’ CONCACAF Champions Cup rules where you could have each round be 2 games and use the number of runs scored as a first tiebreaker (maybe second is number of strikeouts?). This would also help it feel more like MLB Postseason baseball instead of a weird one off game, which is very un-MLB-like. Each team could also showcase their best players who would be mostly fully ready to play meaningful baseball games. And over the course of multiple games, it wouldn’t be a single starting prospect shown off!

One possible issue with this time-frame is that MLB rosters are still not necessarily set in stone during this window, and some teams could have a Jackson Holliday-type guy still fighting for is spot on an Opening Day Roster. To which I say: “ok, and?” These situations are going to be fairly few and far between as most of those late roster decisions are backup/bench positions, not starting ones. If your team is blest enough to have a special case, that’s all the better for you since your present is obviously the stud young guy, and your future (what’s being showcased after all), is what will be seen in the tournament.

I’m certain there are other issues as well (aren’t there always?). Please help tweak my idea in the comments! We’re a smart group of dedicated Baseball Fans. I’m certain we can find a happy middle ground that presents a good product on MLB’s behalf.

When I initially started concepting this article, I originally wanted to move the Breakout Series to either the All Star Break or after the season. But I almost immediately ran into issues. With the winter option, I realized it would either have to go up against the MLB Postseason (obviously no good in the eyes of money-making MLB teams), or it would occur after the Fall League, which would be A LOT of baseball for some prospects and result in an awkward lay-off for a lot more.

So I nixed the October/November idea and turned my eyes to July. First problem, MLB has made the draft a part of the All Star Festivities, so adding another event in that window is less than ideal. Also important, the All Star Break isn’t long enough to handle a baseball tournament of any size that still showcases the best of a team’s farm system. This made me toy with the idea of taking a longer break in the MiLB than the MLB instead. I think 2-2.5 weeks would do it. This would almost be an ideal situation for MLB clubs as their top prospects would then be playing longer into September, keeping super late-season callups fresher. But you have the Futures Game to contend with and two and a half weeks is in itself an awkwardly timed break for the myriad of prospects who won’t be playing games in that time (or get eliminated early).

If the two week layoff isn’t seen as a problem by developmental and strength/conditioning staff, I actually think mid-June would be perfectly timed for this. While MLB is in full swing, no playoff race is decided in June (not an interesting one at least). All players would be fully ramped up and focused on winning baseball games rather than preparing for or recovering from a season. And fans who tuned in and saw a young stud they liked but don’t get to watch regularly would then be overjoyed to see said young player a month later in the Futures Game!

I lean against the weeks-long layoff personally because I think it would end up the root cause of more injuries though. So I landed on the Exhibition Game window instead. There are sure to be players who aren’t fully in the swing of a new season yet, but all-in-all I think it offers the best possible product for all parties involved. What say you?