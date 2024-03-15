Spring Breakout Preview: Diamondbacks Prospects vs. Rockies Prospects

The Diamondbacks game in the inaugural Spring Breakout series will cap the Saturday slate, with a start time of 4:10 Arizona time. The Diamondbacks prospects will be taking on the Rockies prospects at Salt River Fields. These are seven inning games, with no extra innings, so very much on the exhibition front. At the same time, this will be the most media exposure some of the players have ever experienced, so they will be motivated to do well.

Why Should I Watch?

It’s an exhibition, so who cares, right? Wrong. The Spring Breakout series has the opportunity to be the best of what an exhibition can be. Fans over 35 might be able to remember when the All Star Game featured players trying to win, instead of the worst of Fangraphs/Nike jerseys and on-field interviews. It was thirty years ago that Tony Gwynn started the All Star Game in center field, moved to right field, singled to lead off the tenth inning, and scored the winning run on a Moises Alou double. All this on the terribad artificial turf of Three Rivers Stadium. Nor was he the only player to play the entire game. Cal Ripken Jr. did so, and Ivan Rodriguez caught all ten innings. If a player did so now, the MLBPA would probably file a grievance the next day. Exhibitions don’t have to be meaningless, and while these games are shortened to seven innings, every pitch, every at bat, is going to have a lot of meaning to players who have never been in the spotlight before.

As I write this on Friday morning, we’ve seen four teams play and some different approaches. In the Pirates win over the Orioles, the Pirates changed pitchers frequently but had six of nine starters play the full seven innings. The Orioles used just two pitchers (working three innings apiece) but used 21 position players. Those were the extremes. Still, the Reds used just three pitchers and had three position players play the entire game, while the Rangers used seven pitchers and had four players play the entire game, with both of them occupying something of a middle ground. The Diamondbacks have yet to reveal their plans, but I’d look to see either four or five pitchers used and a good amount of substitutions. If anyone plays the whole game, I’d guess it’s either Ivan Melendez or Kristian Robinson, but I could be entirely wrong.

These probably aren’t going to be classic games that people remember for decades. But there’s also a bit of intrigue here that used to happen in the All Star Game, before the division between leagues was abolished and the corporate side drained the whole thing of life. That said, watch it this year. If it’s successful, the corporate side will have drained it of life by next year.

Who am I watching?

The roster is a who’s who of top prospects, with some lesser-known names thrown in.

Pitchers: Yu-Min Lin, Dylan Ray, Cristian Mena, Yilber Diaz, Ricardo Yan, Landon Sims, Blake Walston, Conor Grammes, Sam Knowlton, Christian Montes de Oca, Zane Russell.

These are mostly known quantities to fans of the franchise. Lin is the top pitching prospect in the organization, Sims was a high draft pick, Walston is knocking on the door. Montes de Oca, despite not being a top-30 prospect, was in the Arizona Fall League. Look for Ricardo Yan, who throws pitches with more movement than anyone. Some may not know Cristian Mena, who was acquired in the Dominic Fletcher trade. He’s reached as high as AAA and is a potential rotation arm in the near future. Sam Knowlton and Zane Russell are the unknown names. Knowlton is a huge (6’8”, 255) right hander from South Alabama, where he threw just 28 innings due to injury. He was a twelfth round pick last year and didn’t appear at all in professional ball, but he can hit triple digits. He’s a potential power arm in the bullpen. Russell was a tenth round pick out of Dallas Baptist, and he saw time at three levels in the minors last year, tossing 17.2 innings and allowing just 2 runs, walking 5 while striking out 27. He did struggle a bit more when he advanced from Visalia to Hillsboro, but he has the stuff to be another intriguing arm.

Catchers: Christian Cerda, Alberto Barriga

Caleb Roberts is also on the roster, but he is an OF/DH at this point, although his inclusion gives the Diamondbacks the option of substitution for Cerda without risking running out of catchers. Cerda was the return for David Peralta in 2022, and he split last year between Visalia and Hillsboro, performing decently with the bat and being one of the better defenders at catcher in the system. Thanks to the acquisition of Gabriel Moreno, he has some years to develop, but he could be the next catcher if Moreno is not extended. Barriga will be 19 all season, but already has two seasons under his belt, one in the Dominican League and one in the complex league, and all he has done is slash .286/.396/.444 in 165 plate appearances. A teenager who walks in 15% of his plate appearances is worth keeping an eye on, even though he needs to improve in other aspects of his game.

Infielders: Jordan Lawlar, Tommy Troy, Gino Groover, Jansel Luis, Cristofer Torin, Ivan Melendez, Ruben Santana.

This may be the least intriguing group, since they are almost all known quantities. It underscores the depth of infielders in the system that every one of these guys is a top-ten organizational prospect according to MLB.com. Lawlar and Troy are top-100 overall. But this will be the first chance many fans have had to see Ruben Santana, another teenager who has shown great plate discipline in the Dominican League and the complex league the last two seasons. He’s slashed .316/.409/.875, and actually posted an identical .316 batting average in each season. His walk rate isn’t as high as Barriga, but 11.2% is nothing to sneeze at, and he’s also stolen 22 bases. He has committed a large number of errors, but that isn’t unusual for players in the complex league.

Outfielders: Druw Jones, Jorge Barrosa, A.J. Vukovich, Jack Hurley, Kristian Robinson, Caleb Roberts, Jakey Josepha.

This is another stacked group, with Jones a top-100 prospect, and Vukovich, Hurley, and Robinson all on at least somebody’s top-10 list for the organization. But it’s the unranked Jakey Josepha who might wind up being the best out of the group. He could also wind up being a bust. The nineteen-year-old from Curacao came to the complex league last year and tore it up, slashing .315/.427/.451. He walked a bunch, struck out a bunch, and didn’t find the same success on the basepaths as he did in the Dominican League, but there’s still a lot to project in a kid who stands 6’2” and weighs just 135 pounds. Given the struggles that Druw Jones has had thus far, I’d say Josepha has the highest ceiling of this group, but also the lowest floor.

So Where Can I Watch?

Where can’t you watch? It’s going to be almost everywhere. You can watch on MLB’s digital platforms (that means MLB.tv, the same website you go to for streaming Diamondbacks games.) You can watch on the MLB Network. If you’re in the Rockies viewing area, you can watch on the Rockies TV. And you can watch on ESPN+, if for some reason you don’t have access to MLB.tv. If you’re in the Valley, you can also get down to Salt River Fields, which is totally where I’d be if I lived there.

I just fell in love with Player X. Where can I watch him all year?

If you just can’t get enough of any of these players, that’s another reason to get MLB.tv, where you can watch not only the Diamondbacks, but also the affiliates. But if you want to know exactly where you might find a player, or if you’re likely to see one of the affiliates in person, here’s my best guess as to where each of these players starts the season.

Reno: Mena, Walston, Montes de Oca, Lawlar, Barrosa, Vukovich, Roberts.

Amarillo: Lin, Ray, Diaz, Grammes, Cerda, Troy, Melendez, Robinson.

Hillsboro: Yan, Sims, Russell, Groover, Luis, Torin, Jones, Hurley.

Visalia: Knowlton, Barriga, Santana, Josepha.

What about the opposition?

The Rockies will have four MLB Pipeline top-100 prospects on their roster: pitcher Chase Dollander, middle infielder Adael Amador (who is also their top prospect), and outfielders Yanquiel Fernandez and Jordan Beck. Zac Veen is another big name. Of note: they have only one position player (catcher Braxton Fulford) who is not in their top-30 according to MLB Pipeline, but six pitchers.

Any predictions?

Predictions of results are both a fool’s errand and far too easy to get right. Even in a mismatched baseball game, you have an 80/20 chance of being right, and this shouldn’t be mismatched. I’d expect a higher scoring game than either of the games on Thursday, and I’m going to predict that Melendez hits a home run and Ricardo Yan, if he pitches, will have the announcers commenting on the sickening movement of his pitches.