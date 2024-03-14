Diamondbacks 0, Royals 6 - Henry, Offense Slumping

After two stellar performances to start out Spring Training, Tommy Henry is slumping at the worst time. A bit unlucky? Perhaps, as Gurriel couldn’t handle another fly-out due to the sun in left. But the Royals pieced together a nice 2-out rally in the 1st, culminating with a two run triple from MJ Melendez. Henry then allowed the next 5 batters to reach, with 3 hits, a walk, and hit by pitch to put the Royals on top 5-0. The 3rd started similarly, with a leadoff double from Drew Waters to start things off, but he was caught stealing and a strikeout ended his day. All told, he allowed 5 runs on 6 hits in 2.2IP, with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts for his second consecutive poor outing as Spring Training comes barreling to a close.

The other pitchers mostly did their job, with Bryce Jarvis doing especially well. In his 3.1IP, he struck out 5 batters and was overpowering, with a mid-90s fastball doing most of the work. Others to contribute were Miguel Castro, Ryan Thompson, and Kevin Ginkel.

The offense was non-existent outside of two Lourdes Gurriel doubles, with Marte and Thomas singles equaling the 4 hits produced on the day. And while we’re still in the midst of Spring Training, time is running out for the team to put it together ahead of Opening Day.