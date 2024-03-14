Spring Training Gameday Thread, #21: 3/14 vs. Royals

Today's Lineups ROYALS DIAMONDBACKS Adam Frazier - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Bobby Witt - SS Ketel Marte - 2B Nick Pratto - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Freddy Fermin - C Christian Walker - 1B MJ Melendez - LF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Nick Loftin - 3B Alek Thomas - CF Drew Waters - DH Emmanuel Rivera - SS Garrett Hampson - CF Pavin Smith - DH Nate Eaton - RF Tucker Barnhart - C Michael Wacha - RHP Tommy Henry - LHP



plus possibly pitching: RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Ryan Thompson, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Ricky Karcher, RHP Gerardo Gutierrez, RHP Gunnar Groen

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 6 roster moves and have 40 players in camp.

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

LHP Logan Allen

RHP Josh Green

RHP Ricky Karcher

RHP Humberto Castellanos

INF Andrés Chaparro

OF Albert Almora Jr.

We are beginning to get a little less fringey now, in terms of the cuts. I was just talking yesterday, about how Castellanos might be a potential long man in the bullpen, but his exit makes it more likely the D-backs will try and do without. This afternoon also sees Tommy Henry look to right his ship, after the last outing proved a bit disastrous. There are still likely three starts for both him and Ryne Nelson between now and Opening Day, so things could still change. But that process probably needs to start happening today.

This afternoon’s game will be available both on DBACKS.TV and as a dbacks.com webcast. So you have options, people! Mr. Burt is on the recap afterwards, as the SnakePit wrirters begin to gear up for the regular season as well!