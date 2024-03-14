Snake Bytes: 3/14 Happy Pi Day!

Team News



Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly continues to iron out full arsenal with 2 starts remaining

“I never really shy away from throwing everything,” Kelly said. “I know that means that they see it, but that also means they have to think about everything. I feel like that’s one of the reasons why I try to implement so many pitches into the arsenal. The more pitches the hitters have to think are coming, the better for me.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3544373/diamondbacks-merrill-kelly-continues-to-iron-out-full-arsenal-with-2-starts-remaining/



Merrill Kelly Uses All His Pitches in Spring Outing vs. Rockies

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/merrill-kelly-uses-all-his-pitches-in-spring-outing-vs-rockies



Kelly finds changeup, Kyle Nelson aims to stay in the big leagues

“Last year, I was a little more hurt by it,” Nelson said. “I tried not to show them that, but in my head, it just put even more of a chip. ‘You did this to me once and I proved you wrong. You did it to me again and I’m going to prove you wrong again.’”

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/kyle-nelson-s-plan-to-stay-in-the-major-leagues-in-2024

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Martin eyeing roster spot after healthy return to mound

As for the stuff, manager Torey Lovullo said Martin received a positive review from the guy behind the plate on Tuesday. “Tucker Barnhart said it was real electric stuff,” Lovullo said. “When you’re coming back off an arm injury and letting it go the way he was, there’s a lot that went right.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/03/13/diamondbacks-corbin-martin-eyeing-roster-spot-after-return-to-mound/72951153007/



Torey Lovullo Discusses the Practice of Re-Inserting Starters

“It gives us the ability to put Zac back in and build him accordingly and also let young pitchers build up and get that extra stressful feeling when they’re executing.”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/torey-lovullo-discusses-the-practice-of-reinserting-starters-spring-training



Other Baseball



Padres land Cease in blockbuster with White Sox

“It’s hard to give up the names that we gave up,” said Padres general manager A.J. Preller. “We think very highly of Drew Thorpe, Iriarte, Zavala and Wilson. But a guy like Dylan Cease was the right pitcher at the right time for this team.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/dylan-cease-padres-white-sox-trade



More in depth

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/03/padres-finalizing-deal-for-dylan-cease.html

Padres fans, meet your newest poet https://t.co/uKvZzEdwjs — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 13, 2024

Devin Williams To Miss Roughly Three Months With Back Fractures

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/03/devin-williams-to-miss-roughly-three-months-with-back-fractures.html

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole expected to begin season on injured list due to elbow issue

https://sports.yahoo.com/yankees-ace-gerrit-cole-expected-to-begin-season-on-injured-list-due-to-elbow-issue-183106339.html

Giolito has UCL surgery, expected to miss ‘24 season

https://www.mlb.com/redsox/news/lucas-giolito-elbow-surgery



Breaking down Mariners’ Rojas/Urías 3B tandem

“The fact that every adjustment that we made felt good, and I saw results right away, really helped me mentally to buy in and trust that process,” Rojas said. “My swing has always been adaptable. I can kind of do whatever somebody asks me to do. It’s just a matter of comfort.”

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/news/josh-rojas-luis-urias-mariners-third-base-2024



Anything Goes



This day in history:

Einstein was born in 1879.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/march-14



This day in baseball:

1995 - The Players Association announces that it will not settle the strike if replacement players are used in regular season games, and if results are not voided.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/March_14



Damian Miller was one of the replacement players. He was given false information and led to believe he would still be in the Players Union, etc. (James or someone can correct me or give more info in the comments below) Which is why he is not on any commemorative 2001 WS merchandise. I looked at the list of MLB replacement players, another former Dback, Eddie Oropesa is on the list. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Major_League_Baseball_replacement_players



4% of the Normandy beaches are made up of shrapnel from the D-Day Landings. More than 5,000 tons of bombs were dropped by the Allies on the Axis powers as part of the prelude to the Normandy landings. Scientists who have studied the sand on the beaches of Normandy and they’ve found microscopic bits of smoothed-down shrapnel from the landings.



Justin’s input: The preinvasion naval bombardment was ineffective, and the commanders didn’t realize it. The battleships could only lower their guns so far without risking friendly fire, so alot of shells just cleared the German bunkers. Planes also dropped 13,000 bombs and many missed their targets.

