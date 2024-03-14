Your Random D-Back Team: Lethbridge Black Diamonds (Part 2)

Last week we introduced the Lethbridge Black Diamonds. The team from Western Canada was the first minor league affiliate in Diamondbacks’ history to play professional baseball, from 1996 to 1998, even before the Arizona Diamondbacks stepped onto the field.

3 years, 3 playoff runs

Although a grand prize wasn’t achieved by the Black Diamonds, the team was a rather successful one in the Pioneer Rookie League. In its first year it was by far the best team in the regular season (.694 winning percentage), but eventually lost in the semi-finals. In its second season the semi-finals were reached as well and in its final season, 1998, the team played the finals against the Idaho Falls Braves, but lost in a 3-game series 2-1.

Like we mentioned in the first article, despite the initial success of the Short Season team, the Black Diamonds saw their attendance fall rapidly in those first 3 seasons. In its inaugural season 49,124 fans went through the turnstiles, but a year later there was a slight drop to 46,909 only to finish at 40,998 in its third and final season. Maybe gossip about a move to somewhere else that surrounded the team had to do with a drop in attendance, who knows, but the Ogden Raptors, who had competed with Lethbridge for the Diamondbacks’ minor league affiliate drew a total of almost 100,000 fans, which will surely have made things easier for the Diamondbacks to not disapprove a move, although what can you really expect in a town of less than 70,000 inhabitants?

On June 19, 1996, the Lethbridge Black Diamonds already played their first game, while construction of Bank One Ballpark was still underway. The Medicine Hat Blue Jays welcomed the young professionals.

This is cold. The skin on my hands are cracking and dry. - Vladimir Núñez, future MLB pitcher and opening day pitcher for the Black Diamonds, before his start, about playing in Medicine Hat, quote from Kingman Daily miner article on June 19, 1996.

Joe Garagiola and Rich Dozer were among those in Medicine Hat who saw the Black Diamonds lose in their very first game. Vladimir Núñez allowed just two runs and took the team to a 5-2 lead into the 7th inning, but reliever Jason Bice couldn’t retire a batter and allowed four runs to score, which would eventually be the end result. On the offensive side of things, almost all batters got a hit.

The Black Diamonds would win their first game the following night and then 49 more and by the end of the season the team were league leader in homeruns and runs, had the MVP of the league and the best pitcher. That success was never equalised in the following seasons, but some fine folks trotted Henderson Stadium for 3 years. Who where they?

Those who reached MLB

Vladimir Núñez (1996) - starting pitcher

The 1996 starting rotation was led by 21-year old Cuban defector Vladimir Núñez, who had joined the Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent. His 2.22 ERA was the best of all starting pitchers in the Pioneer League in 1996, his 10-0 win-loss record outstanding and his 9.30 SO/W unmatched. His numbers in the Rookie league, where he was slightly older than the competition, would never be matched. Núñez would pitch that same year for the Visalia Oaks, who was unaffiliated in 1996 and was supplied with players from mainly the Detroit Tigers, but also with 10 from Arizona. Just a few years later the righty would make his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks and in 1999 was traded in a pack to the Florida Marlins in exchange for Matt Mantei. After two strong seasons in Miami in 2001 and 2002 the shine was gone and he disappeared from the main stage in 2004, but did return briefly in 2009 and 2010 after which he retired. For years he worked as a pitching coach after that.

Nick Bierbrodt (1996) - starting pitcher

Bierbrodt was the Diamondbacks first round pick in the 1996 MLB Amateur draft and he only briefly appeared in Lethbridge, spending most of his 1996 time pitching for the rookie team in Arizona. He did impress in just 3 starts there, allowing just 1 run, but after that never reached those heights again at any other level. Bierbrodt would continue to make his debut for the Diamondbacks in 2001 and would be shortly afterwards traded to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. It looked he could find his groove there until a weird shooting incident threw him back and he never could make it really back, although he tried for years. For the whole story you will have to wait until his Random D-Back article appears on here.

Erik Sabel (1996) - relief pitcher

I thought I hadn’t but I was surprised to see that I actually did write a full Random D-Back article on Erik Sabel. Sabel was one of the better relief pitchers in Lethbridge (42.0 innings, 2.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 5.86 SO/BB), but as a 42nd round pick not expected to get very far. But he made it to the big leagues and you can read all about that in the linked article.

Eric Knott (1997) - relief pitcher

Eric Knott is one of those players I have made a draft Random D-Back article about, but just cannot find enough content to really publish it. Knott was a pick in the 24th round of the 1996 draft, but didn’t pitch in the minors until 1997, when he was assigned to Lethbridge. He was probably one of the high relief guys that year, pitching to a strong 2.87 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 47.0 innings, punching out 62 batters, while allowing just 9 walks. After Lethbridge Knott was promoted each year until reaching the major leagues in 2001, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing a run. He was granted free agency at the end of the season and signed with the Montreal Expos. He returned for 19 innings to the majors in 2003, but would spend the rest of his career in AAA, wrapping it all up in Mexico in 2007-2008. He is nowadays a project manager in construction work, but there is some more story to it, as it seems he has written a few interesting papers. I hope I will get enough text together for an article on here.

Bret Prinz (1998) - starting pitcher

Bret Prinz was an 18th round pick in 1998 out of Phoenix College, so could be seen as a home town kid, but was originally from Illinois. He made 10 starts for the 1998 Lethbridge Black Diamonds and with a 3.09 ERA was the best starting pitcher on that team. Prinz would have a bit of a disappointing showing in South Bend, Class A, the following year as a starter and the club decided he could have more success as a reliever with a sidearm delivery. That was apparently a huge success and just two years later he would be pitching as a reliever on a World Series winning team. He would miss the post-season with an injury and it would be the beginning of many more injuries. From time to time Prinz would return to the majors, but eventually hung up the cleats in 2009 after two years of independent baseball. Nowadays he is an analyst at Daimler-Benz.

Mike Koplove (1998) - relief pitcher

Another side arm relief pitcher was Mike Koplove, another 1998 amateur draft, picked in round 29 out of the University of Delaware. Koplove pitched to an unispiring 4.22 ERA in 32 innings in 1998 in Lethbridge, although he hardly allowed a walk. After that somewhat rusty start of his professional baseball career he would dominate all levels in 1999, 2000 and 2001 and would end up making his MLB debut on that World Series winning team. Koplove would maintain himself on that Diamondbacks roster the next 3 years, putting up some strong numbers in middle relief, before finding himself struggling in 2005. After that he’d pitch just 9.0 more innings at the highest level and left baseball after 2010, but not before pitching on the US Olympics team in 2008. He was a major league scout for several years after 2010 and as recently as in 2020.

Jason Conti - outfielder (1996)

A Pittsburgh native, Conti was selected in the 1996 MLB amateur draft in round 32 out of the University of Pittsburgh. Conti was almost immediately assigned to Lethbridge and played in 63 games and hit well, with a terrific on-base percentage of .449, because he also walked more than he struck out. Conti was an outfielder with a strong arm, but not much of a slugger. He made his major league debut mid-season in 2000 and had a good month of July, but couldn’t keep up the hitting and ended the season with an OPS below .700 and a 30% strikeout percentage. In 2001 he played well in Tucson, but didn’t get much of an opportunity at the highest level and right before the trade deadline was shipped out to Tampa Bay, together with Nick Bierbrodt, to achieve Albie Lopez and Mike Difelice. The outfielder got an extended look in Tampa in 2002, but dropped a ball too much and was deemed expendable, hence a trade to Milwaukee. After a brief look in the majors there he ended up with Texas the next season. 2006 was his final season. There are a couple of Jason Contis out there, but I couldn’t find out on the whereabouts of this one.

Rob Ryan - outfielder (1996)

He was already 23 years old when he played for Lethbridge, although it might have to do something with the lack of minor league affiliates in the Diamondbacks’ system. Drafted in the 26th round in 1996, just like Conti, Ryan showed excellent on-base skills in the Pioneer League and in the following year, at Class A, as well. The Diamondbacks decided to promote him straight to AAA in 1998 and the dry air there led to a promotion to the Major League team in 1999. He didn’t do bad in the 63 plate appearances he got, but there just wasn’t any place on the roster for an outfielder like him. He was traded to Oakland in the 2001 season and then bumped around the league on minor league contracts and after the 2004 season he quit baseball altogether and moved back to Seattle.

I am probably writing a bit too much, so I have decided to postpone some stuff to a final and third piece. In that one we will take a look at the other players who reached the MLB, some peculiar ones who never made it and the 3 managers that took the helm of the Lethbridge Black Diamonds.