Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 7: “Blach” is about right

Record: 7-12-1. Change on 2023: -1. Five-inning record: 9-9-2.

Two Arizona errors in the sixth led to a pair of unearned runs, which proved the margin of defeat here. Logan Allen botched a pickoff, and later in the inning, Eugenio Suarez was charged with a fielding error, as the Rockies scored three runs to take a 5-1 lead. The D-backs did score four in the bottom half to tie things up, on a Jace Peterson homer, Alek Thomas single, and sacrifice flies by Corbin Carroll and Pavin Smith. But Colorado scored in the 7th and 9th to take this one. Allen got the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) over 2.2 innings on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Luis Frias and Jose Castillo each threw perfect frames with a strikeout.

Merrill Kelly got the start, and worked three innings. He scattered five hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Both runs he allowed came on a two-out single in the third. A better offensive performance from the D-backs than we’ve seen for a while, getting 11 hits in addition to a pair of walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a double and a triple, while Peterson singled in addition to his home-run. Ketel Marte continued his hot spring with a double and a walk: his spring average is .467 with an OPS of 1.196. Tomorrow, the Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals at Salt River Fields, with Bryce Jarvis starting, though there will be more interest in Tommy Henry, who is also scheduled to pitch.