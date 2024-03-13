Spring Training Gameday Thread, #20: 3/13 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Charlie Blackmon - RF Corbin Carroll - RF Kris Bryant - DH Ketel Marte - 2B Ryan McMahon - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - DH Brendan Rodgers - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Nolan Jones - LF Joc Pederson - LF Ezequiel Tovar - SS Eugenio Suarez - 3B Brenton Doyle - CF Jace Peterson - SS Michael Toglia - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Jacob Stallings - C Jose Herrera - C Tanner Gordon - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP



+ possibly pitching: LHP Logan Allen, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Luis Frías, LHP José Castillo

It’s kinda weird that here we are, with little more than two weeks until Opening Day, and twenty-nine Diamondbacks pitchers have currently thrown more Cactus League innings than Merrill Kelly. The likes of Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson have made four spring starts while Kelly or Zac Gallen still had only one in the books. I get that the team has been looking to lighten the spring workload, and it makes sense. But the spring training ramp-up has evolved naturally over decades, and going against that process feels... risky. On the other hand, Kelly only made two Cactus League starts last spring, on March 3 and 26. So I’m not really sure what innings they are saving here. Oh, well: #InToreyWeTrust

This one is available on a dbacks.com webcast, so tune in there.