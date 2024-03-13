The Diamondbacks’ spring battles: status update

First, a reminder:

Thank you for your co-operation. But bearing that in mind, there are now basically two weeks left until the regular season opens, against the Rockies at Chase Field on March 28th. So, let’s take a look at the various battles around the roster, and see if we are any closer to achieving clarity on the winners.

Fifth starter

This was always expected to be between Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson, and this still seems to be the case. Henry looked impressive early, allowing one hit across his first five innings of work. But his two most recent outings have been distinctly harder, with Henry in his latest outing allowing ten hits - double-digits there is something you don’t see very often in spring training - over 3.2 innings. Nelson also looked good out of the gates, striking out ten batters across his first five frames. While that K-rate hasn’t been sustained, the outings have remained pretty solid. With each man having made four starts, here’s how their numbers look:

Tommy Henry: 11.0 IP, 17 H, 8 ER, 3 HR, 3 BB, 8 SO, 6.55 ERA

Ryne Nelson: 11.2 IP, 13 H, 4 ER, 2 HR, 2 BB, 14 SO, 3.09 ERA

Based on these, it would appear Nelson has likely taken the lead. Though as we discussed, pitcher’s spring numbers are likely even more unreliable, and there will be a lot more going into the final decision. But when jeffern51 looked at the battle, he also concluded that Nelson has the better stuff. While we’ve seen how quickly things can change, it feels like, right now, this spot is Nelson’s to lose. Bold prediction: Ryne Nelson

Backup shortstop

If anything, this position is actually LESS clear than it was when pitchers and catchers reported. At that stage, it was expected that leading prospect Jordan Lawlar would start the year down in Reno, to get regular playing time, and the job of backing up Geraldo Perdomo would belong either to veteran Kevin Newman, or another prospect, Blaze Alexander. Lawlar was, indeed, re-assigned to Reno, while Newman and Alexander remain in the mix. Alexander has looked particularly impressive in spring, though his .389 average is heavily influenced by his unsustainable .467 BABIP.

But the rise of other candidates suggest the team might not be happy with either. First, the team signed veteran Elvis Andrus to a minor-league contract. He brings 15 seasons of major-league experience to the table. But it feels odd that he has seen so little playing time - just six spring PA coming into play today. However, Emmanuel Rivera has also been getting reps at shortstop - and, it’s worth noting, he played there a little in winter ball. Rivera is out of options, and probably would not make it through waivers if he’s not on the 26-man roster. While manager Torey Lovullo has said he doesn’t care whether the player chosen bats right- or left-handed, as a RHB, Rivera would be a platoon partner with Perdomo.

Blaze Alexander: 36 AB, .389/.389/.556 = .945 OPS, 0 HR, 6:0 K:BB

Emmanuel Rivera: 30 AB, .167/.194/.200 = .394 OPS. 0 HR, 5:1 K:BB

Kevin Newman: 24 AB, .208/.296/.375 = .671 OPS, 1 HR, 5:3 K:BB

Elvis Andrus, 5 AB. .000/.167/.000 = .167 OPS, 0 HR, 3:1 K:BB

Lovullo has said what he wants from the backup shortstop is “consistency on the defensive aspect, and then put up a quality at-bat.” How you read that into what the candidates provide is rather subjective. But given Lovullo announced Perdomo is expected to start 135 or more times (and the expected arrival of Lawlar), that means maybe one start a week for the back-up. If he can also backup third and first, like Rivera, that may give him the edge, in addition to the options situation. Bold prediction: Emmanuel Rivera

Outfield depth

This is another which has become a bigger question-mark as we’ve gone through spring training. The initial expectation was for an everyday outfield of Lourdes Gurriell, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll, with Randall Grichuk and an occasional Joc Pederson to fill in when necessary. However, Grichuk has surgery for bone spurs in his ankle in January. While he has been taking batting practice, the latest news had him not yet cleared to run the bases. While BP is obviously going to help Grichuk knock the rust off, the question of whether he’ll be at full MLB speed for Opening Day, becomes more pressing with each game in which he does not appear.

The likely beneficiary of any Grichuk absence seems to be Jake McCarthy. With Jorge Barrosa having been sent down to the minors already, that leaves Jake and Pavin Smith as the only other outfielders on the 40-man roster. McCarthy’s defensive flexibility, able to spell all three positions, would be an advantage for the fourth outfielder role. However, neither would seem to be likely to set the world on fire at the plate, and both of them are left-handed, leaving the team skewing heavily in that direction without Grichuk. We’ll hope Randall makes it back in time for Opening Day, but based on what we’ve seen (or not seen, more importantly), I’m going to assume not until proven otherwise.

Jake McCarthy: 32 AB, .250/.273/.375 = .648 OPS, 0 HR, 8:1 K:BB

Pavin Smith: 26 AB, .269/.323/.308 = .631 OPS, 0 HR, 4:3 K:BB

Kyle Garlick: 23 AB, .217/.250/.522 = .772 OPS, 2 HR, 6:1 K:BB

Albert Almora: 22 AB, .182/.208/.364 = .572 OPS, 1 HR, 6:1 K:BB

Bold prediction: Jake McCarthy

Backup catcher

This is one which has unfolded about as expected. It’s basically a two-man contest, with Tucker Barnhart’s veteran experience going up against the younger Jose Herrera, who has experience of handling the D-backs’ pitching staff from last season. Herrera has seen slightly more playing time so far, appearing in eight games to Barnhart’s six. He also shown good plate discipline: only Joc Pederson (5) has walked more often than Herrera for the D-backs this spring. But Barnhart has also done well, with more walks than strikeouts. It doesn’t appear anything has changed, with Tucker still the most likely of the non-roster invitees to make the Opening Day roster.

Jose Herrera: 15 AB, .267/.429/.267 = .696, 0 HR, 6:4 K:BB

Tucker Barnhart: 13 AB, .308/.438/.385 = .823 OPS, 0 HR, 2:3 K:BB

Bold prediction: Tucker Barnhart

Bullpen depth

Of the eight spots available to Arizona relievers, it feels like six of them are basically locked up, for all intents and purposes except for health concerns. Those belong to Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, Scott McGough, Miguel Castro, and Joe Mantiply. This is probably fortunate in some cases, since Castro’s 12.46 spring ERA wouldn’t appear to be winning any competitions. The other five all sit at 4.50 or lower, with Thompson’s zero ERA across four innings the best, albeit with as many walks as strikeouts (3). It’s the remaining two spots which remain to be decided, and are as much philosophical choices as anything. Do Arizona need a long reliever? And how many left-handers do we want to carry?

The first is something perhaps more needed towards the start of the year. It could be whoever loses the fifth starter battle, though the team probably will keep them stretched out as a starter down in Tucson not Tucson. For long man, Corbin Martin might be a name to watch, though he has just one inning under his belt. Humberto Castellanos is another, though I’m guessing the team might try and do without. With Mantiply almost certain to be in, if the team goes with a second lefty, it will be either Kyle Nelson or Andrew Saalfrank: I can’t see them using both, and the former’s experience gives him the edge. For the other spot, Luis Frias is the safest bet, despite Justin Martinez having seven of his fifteen outs by the K.

Luis Frias: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 HR, 2 BB, 6 SO, 3.00 ERA

Andrew Saalfrank: 6 IP 5 H, 2 ER, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 SO, 3.00 ERA

Justin Martinez: 5 IP. 8 H, 2 ER, 0 HR, 1 BB, 7 SO, 3.60 ERA

Kyle Nelson: 4 IP. 4 H, 2 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 5 SO, 4.50 ERA

Corbin Martin: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 HR, 0 BB, 1 SO, 0.00 ERA

Bold prediction: Luis Frias and Kyle Nelson

Poll Which of my bold predictions is LEAST likely? Ryne Nelson

Emmanuel Rivera

Jake McCarthy

Tucker Barnhart

Luis Frias and Kyle Nelson vote view results 6% Ryne Nelson (1 vote)

46% Emmanuel Rivera (7 votes)

6% Jake McCarthy (1 vote)

6% Tucker Barnhart (1 vote)

33% Luis Frias and Kyle Nelson (5 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

And there’s a comments section where you explain why you think I’m wrong. :)