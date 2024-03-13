 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes 3/13: 15 More Days

Teams are entering the home stretch of their spring tune-ups, but some key players are still out or injured.

By James Attwood
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks News

The Return of Corbin Martin
What this young man’s career might have looked like without all the injuries is something we’ll never know. But, the “big piece” from the Zack Greinke trade has finally recovered enough that he is back on the mound this spring.

Gallen Fine-Tuning for 2024
Zac Gallen is finding his final preseason tweaks for his fastball and curve.

Here’s something to watch while waiting for the season to finally get underway.

The team is going to have to give the man a shot at some point, right?

And one for the nostalgic crowd.

Other Baseball News

MLB Spring Training 2024: Key Stories, Breakout Teams

Teams coming off a pennant run usually aren’t overlooked, but the Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t been getting much love.

Szymborski’s 2024 Boom and Bust Pitchers
I wonder if the recently announced right shoulder impingement that Edward Cabrera suffered changes this list at all.

Yankees Make New Offer for Dylan Cease
This should be the very last sign Scott Boras needs before he tells Blake Snell it’s time to come up with a new list of demands

