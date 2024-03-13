Snake Bytes 3/13: 15 More Days

Diamondbacks News

The Return of Corbin Martin

What this young man’s career might have looked like without all the injuries is something we’ll never know. But, the “big piece” from the Zack Greinke trade has finally recovered enough that he is back on the mound this spring.

Gallen Fine-Tuning for 2024

Zac Gallen is finding his final preseason tweaks for his fastball and curve.

Here’s something to watch while waiting for the season to finally get underway.

.



A five-part documentary reliving our ℎ run to the 2023 World Series premieres one week from today. pic.twitter.com/4YzIaPRwkE — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 13, 2024

The team is going to have to give the man a shot at some point, right?

Blaze-ing A Path?



The #Dbacks INF is certainly making a push for a roster spot with a fantastic Spring.



14 for 35 (.400), .971 OPS, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 3B, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 6 K, 3 SB.



He leads the club in H, SB, XBH, & TB.



(Min. 20 AB) he's 2nd on the team in AVG, OBP, SLG, and OPS. pic.twitter.com/i5ZztE6wAw — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) March 13, 2024

And one for the nostalgic crowd.

Nominated by Mark Grace



Not Enough People Talk about Brandon Webb:



• 2006 CYA, 2x CYA runner-up, 2x W leader

• 33+ GS and 208+ IP in 5 straight seasons

• 31.1 WAR in just 6 years, 7.0 in 2006 alone

• Led MLB with 22 W in 2008 (team 82-80)

• Lower ERA than Smoltz, Johnson,… pic.twitter.com/ljY23PjVjo — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) March 13, 2024

Other Baseball News

MLB Spring Training 2024: Key Stories, Breakout Teams

Teams coming off a pennant run usually aren’t overlooked, but the Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t been getting much love.

Szymborski’s 2024 Boom and Bust Pitchers

I wonder if the recently announced right shoulder impingement that Edward Cabrera suffered changes this list at all.

Yankees Make New Offer for Dylan Cease

This should be the very last sign Scott Boras needs before he tells Blake Snell it’s time to come up with a new list of demands