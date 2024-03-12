Diamondbacks 2, Padres 2: Fit to be tied

Record: 8-10-1. Change on 2023: +1. Five-inning record: 9-8-2.

One brief bit of static spoiled what was, all told, a decently pitched game by Zac Gallen and the D-backs. With two outs in the second, he allowed four straight baserunners to reach, including a two-run homer. This was it, though a 2.2 inning outing all told is likely shorter than he’d have liked. Gallen ended up scattering five hits and a walk, and didn’t record any strikeouts. The rest of the pitching was good, the bullpen tossing 6.1 scoreless on three hits, with no walks and six K’s. That included frames from likely Opening Day candidates, Joe Mantiply, Andew Saalfrank and Scott McGough. Corbin Martin and Blake Walston also appeared, the latter throwing a pair of innings.

Jake turned on the afterburners. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VH5Ge9kwRr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 12, 2024

Arizona tied things back up in the fifth, both runs coming across home-plate on a triple from Jake McCarthy (above). He had half of the Diamondbacks’ four hits, while Tucker Barnhart drew a pair of walks. The D-backs did walk more (6) times than they struck out (4). Things remained level through the end of the ninth, and it appears the managers decided to call it at that point. I would not mind getting to see the team score more runs. Outside of the four gifted to them in the ninth yesterday, that’s only four runs over the past three games, and a total of just 14 hits across them. But as ever, it’s only spring training. Tomorrow, it’s back to SRF to face our Colorado housemates, with Merrill Kelly starting.