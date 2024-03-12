Spring Training Gameday Thread, #19: 3/12 @ Padres

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS PADRES Jake McCarthy - RF Xander Bogaerts - 2B Pavin Smith - 1B Fernando Tatis - RF Elvis Andrus - SS Jake Cronenworth - 1B Joc Pederson - DH Manny Machado - DH Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Ha-Seong Kim - SS Blaze Alexander - 2B Tyler Wade - 3B Kyle Garlick - LF Jurickson Profar - LF Albert Almora - CF Kyle Higashioka - C Tucker Barnhart - C Jackson Merrill - CF Zac Gallen - RHP Drew Thorpe - RHP



Plus possibly pitching: LHP Blake Walston, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Corbin Martin, LHP Andrew Saalfrank

Deuces were wild for Zac Gallen in his first spring start, with two hits, two walks, two strikeouts and two runs allowed, both earned, over two innings of work. Coincidentally, it came against the team whom he faced in his last start of 2023: the Texas Rangers in the World Series. Bit different this afternoon, facing the San Diego “It’s gonna be our season this year - no, really! Hey, where are you going?” Padres. Having said that, I’d forgotten they actually reached the NLCS in 2022. But San Diego has not made it to the World Series since the very first season the Diamondbacks were in existence. It’s the longest drought in the NL West, and surpassed in the NL by only the Reds (33), Brewers (41) and Pirates (44).

It really doesn’t feel like 2024 will be their year again, having traded away Juan Soto to the Yankees. Fangraphs currently has them fighting with the Giants for third-place, and for one, I would not mind seeing that at all. While the Dodgers are obviously the recipients of my top tier disdain, I will reserve a little for the Padres, probably for as long as they have Manny Machado on their roster. Which will be through the end of the 2033 season, based on his current contract. He’ll be earning over $39 million a year from 2027 on, and will be aged 41 by the time it ends. Get some coffee, and perhaps a sandwich. The next decade in San Diego may not be much fun for them.

This one is being screened through MLB.TV, albeit with the Padres feed, so don’t expect much discussion of what we do.