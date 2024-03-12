Snake Bytes 3/12: Can it be the regular season yet?

Diamondbacks News

“I’ve been pretty good the last three years, I would say, as humbly as I can — I don’t need a third pitch,” Sewald said. “But if I got a third pitch that was plus and it turned me into an All-Star, that’s obviously the goal. If it can make me into an All-Star, then it was worth trying something new.

“I feel like it’s a low-risk, high-reward type of idea. If it works out, great; if it doesn’t work out, that’s totally fine.”

“We do a great job of vetting and bringing in the right guys,” said Lovullo. “This is a very strong culture, the players built that culture. They carry it around every single day.”

“I think Gabi showed towards the back end of the season that he was capable of handling that workload and responsibility, hitting that high in the lineup. So I have no reason to believe that’s going to change.”

“Normally when you see a guy coming off an injury, sometimes they’re competing internally. You can sense it, and they can’t let pitches go. I think he is in a really good spot, the competition between he and the batter, and he’s executing at a very high level.”

“He’s slowly feeling better about getting on the ground, being able to move in the box, mostly to get out of the way of pitches that are coming at him. All the simple things that we take for granted, he’s continuing to build confidence in those movements. We don’t feel like there’s going to be anything that’s going to stop him from progressing every time he goes out there.”

“I thought I did a lot of things that I wanted to do”. Nelson said. “I got the changeup working, it felt really good today. The best it’s felt. Threw some sliders, got some swing and miss on it. I thought I mixed it up pretty well.” Mixing it up is the key for Nelson, as when he can locate and shape his secondary pitches his mid 90’s fastball becomes a true out pitch as well.

Torey Lovullo was happy with Nelson’s outing too, especially with the way Nelson is utilizing all his stuff. “I thought Nelly through the ball really well. He looked like he had a little bit better depth, a little more swing and miss potential with the slider. The Fastball was very aggressive, so he was pitching a little bit, he wasn’t just up there throwing, and he was sequencing well.”

Baseball News

[MLB] The best starting pitcher duos in AL/NL history by Brian Murphy

We’ve come up with a list of 13 twosomes who baffled hitters together for at least five consecutive seasons, and we’ve ranked them based on individual accomplishments, team performance and long-lasting impact. These duos include Hall of Famers, Cy Young Award winners and World Series champions who could bring any lineup to its knees on back-to-back days.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: It’s obvious length of time together played a major role in this list, but man. Respect to Tim Hudson and Barry Zito on the “Moneyball” Oakland pre-Tr8ers, but I do believe a certain Arizona pitching duo from 2000-2003 should have taken that final spot.

[MLBTR] Gerrit Cole Undergoing MRI On Right Elbow by Steve Adams

Boone didn’t provide additional details. The organization’s level of concern regarding a potential serious injury isn’t clear, though imaging performed on any pitcher’s elbow is an ominous sign. That’s particularly true in a Yankees rotation that can ill afford to lose its ace. Granted, no team is built to withstand the loss of a reigning Cy Young winner, but the rotation behind Cole is filled with a series of question marks.

The first season of Carlos Rodon’s six-year, $162MM contract with the Yankees played out in disastrous fashion. After a dominant two-year run between the White Sox and Giants from 2021-22, Rodon was limited by injuries in 2023, logging just 14 starts (64 1/3 innings) and yielding a grisly 6.85 ERA with strikeout and walk rates that both trended heavily in the wrong direction (22.4% and 9.8%, respectively — down from 33.9% and 7.1% in the two seasons prior).

[MLB] Dodgers, Padres set probables for season-opening Seoul Series by AJ Cassavell and Juan Toribio

Major League Baseball announced the matchups on Monday, with both teams set to send their aces to the mound March 20 and 21 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN in the sport’s first regular-season games to be played in Korea. For the Dodgers, the series offers the first look at two of their prized offseason acquisitions, Glasnow via a trade with Tampa Bay and Yamamoto via the largest free-agent pitching contract in the sport’s history.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: I’ve shared this information with several people in the last 24 hours already, but it’s still blowing my mind, so I want you all to participate in my bafflement. I have a friend stationed in South Korea currently and asked if he was going to try to attend one of the games for the sheer novelty. He responded by laughing and sending me a screenshot of the cheapest ticket. Which was $3,976USD. For general admission. To be fair, it is a resale ticket, but more than a week away and the entry cost is more money than I could’ve spent to fly from Columbus to Phoenix/Texas (and back), gotten a hotel room and attended a World Series Game for my hometown team! Absolute insanity. So much for “expanding the game” huh?

[MLBTR] Giants Release J.D. Davis by Steve Adams

Davis won an arbitration hearing over the Giants earlier in the offseason, which awarded him a $6.9MM salary. However, under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, that sum isn’t fully guaranteed until Opening Day. By cutting him now, the Giants could potentially only owe him 30 days of termination pay — about $1.11MM. The CBA, however, explicitly states that this applies to players who have “failed to exhibit sufficient skill or competitive ability.” That hardly seems to apply to Davis, who hit .248/.325/.413 with 18 home runs during the 2023 regular season and is 6-for-15 with a pair of homers this spring (.400/.471/.800).

Under the previous collective bargaining agreement, no arbitration deals were fully guaranteed unless specifically bargained as such. The new set of rules fully guarantees the deals of players who agree to terms absent a hearing — but allows teams to move on from players who go to a hearing without being responsible for the full freight of the contract. A player released more 16 or more days before the season opener is entitled to 30 days of his prorated salary, whereas a player released with fewer than 16 days before the opener is entitled to 45 days of his prorated salary. Again, however, that’s contingent on “failure to exhibit sufficient skill or competitive ability.” Davis’ representatives at ALIGND Sports and the MLBPA ostensibly have cause to file a grievance on his behalf, claiming that his termination is not reflective of his skill (or lack thereof).

[MLB Pipeline] Here are the prospects with the best tools in Spring Breakout by Jim Callis

Best defender: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs (80)

With plus-plus speed, outstanding instincts and total fearlessness, Crow-Armstrong is the best defensive outfield prospect in years. He can turn nearly impossible plays into outs and make difficult plays look routine. He started three games during his first big league callup last summer and produced web gems in two of them. As a bonus, his solid arm strength also stands out in center field.

Also in the running: Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Orioles; Druw Jones, OF, Diamondbacks; Jeferson Quero, C, Brewers; Ceddanne Rafaela, OF/SS, Red Sox.

[MLBTR] Rays Option Junior Caminero by Anthony Franco

Caminero always seemed like a long shot to secure a season-opening big league job. The Rays promoted the 20-year-old directly from Double-A last September. Caminero played in seven regular season games and was available off the bench for the team’s Wild Card series against the Rangers. While that at least put him on the radar for a potential Opening Day spot, the likelier outcome has been that he’d head to Durham for the first time.

Tampa Bay added a pair of shortstops over the winter. Trade pickup José Caballero will get the starting nod, while the Rays took a $1.5MM flier on Amed Rosario as a right-handed hitter who can bounce around the diamond. Isaac Paredes should get the majority of the third base reps with Yandy Díaz at the opposite corner. Curtis Mead is another righty bat who can move around the infield. Mead isn’t yet established at the MLB level but turned in an excellent .294/.385/.515 slash line over 61 Triple-A contests a year ago.