Update to Who Will Platoon with Geraldo Perdomo?

Because Elvis Andrus was acquired, an update is needed for this article.

As a Diamondback, shortstop would be Elvis Andrew’s most likely position because that is the position where he predominently played.

Shortstop Jordan Lawlar was reassigned to the minors so he can play everyday.

“Although last season he had 36 PAs in the Majors, the best path forward may be for him to start the season in the minors to allow everyday playing time to speed his development.” — Makakilo

Shortstop Blaze Alexander remains in spring training. Like he did last season, he batted exceptionally well in spring training. In 10 PAs through 8 March, his .300 OBP and .600 SLG were excellent. His average EV was 95.2 MPH. Although he shows great potential, his likely future involves waiting in AAA for his opportunity to play in the Majors.

Kevin Newman and Elvis Andrew are battling for a platoon position at shortstop.

These two players have something in common. Their whiff rates and strikeout rates are among the best in the Majors. However, there are differences. Let’s look at these four comparisons:

Last Season vs LHP.

Defense as SS.

Intangibles.

Reactions to Adversity.

This comparison was unclear. Newman had the better OBP and SLG. Andrus had the better average EV. It’s unclear who will be the better batter next season.

The following table compares Andrus and Newman.

Defense as Shortstop.

Evaluation of defense by these two shortstops can differ depending on the metric:

Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). Newman was better in 2021 and 2022 and Andrus was better in 2023.

Outs Above Average (OAA). Andrus was better in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Details are in the following table.

In 2021, Newman was a Gold Glove finalist.

In 2017, Andrus was a Gold Glove finalist. In 2023, his fielding range was at the 78th percentile. Interestingly, perhaps the best defensive play of his career happened in 2011!

My intuition tells me that next season Andrus would likely be the better defender at shortstop.

Intangibles.

Kevin Newman. In 2017, Instagram pics showed Kevin Newman swam with pigs and played with iguanas in the Bahamas.

The Pirates drafted Kevin Newman in the first-round for his bat and leadership qualities..

“We like him as a shortstop because he has the defensive skills to stay at the position. We love the bat and we think there is going to be leadership ability in this young man as he comes through the system.” — Neil Huntington, 2015, about Kevin Newman

Why did the Pirates trade him away in November of 2022? Perhaps the reason was as simple as a youth movement and salary dump by the 62-win Pirates. Newman, 29 years old and an arbitration player, was traded for Dauri Moreta, 26 years old and a pre-arb player. The next season, Moreta pitched 58 innings with an ERA+ of 120.

“He was decent in the field this year, playing most of his time at second base following the arrival of Oneil Cruz, and though he was Gold Glove finalist in 2021, he’s been typically around average in the infield for his career. With Pittsburgh going youth, the 29-year-old utility infielder became expendable.” — Darren Yuvan, SB Nation, Nov 2022

Elvis Andrus. In 2014, Elvis Andrus had a beard that made me think of Abraham Lincoln.

In 2014, Elvis Andrus opted for the clean shaved look!

“@aandro: Elvis Andrus all smiles sans beard. pic.twitter.com/Qy8pHdbNWI”. AMEN!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Cat Lady in Texas (@klpratt1973) May 10, 2014

Elvis Andrus is a clubhouse leader. Twice, he was suspended for one game. That sounds bad but the reasons for his suspensions were unselfish and showed leadership. One suspension was for being in an on-field melee in which Rougned Odor landed an impressive haymaker punch. A video showed Andrus with his arms raised and ready to fight, but he didn’t actually hit anybody. The other suspension happened when he stepped out of the dugout (holding his beverage) to argue a strike-one call against teammate Luis Robert Jr.. Although that action may seem a rookie mistake, it showed he was emotionally cheering for his teammate.

Elvis Andrus played for the Rangers from 2009 to 2020. Many fans loved him.

“One of the really special players in Rangers history has left the organization, and it leaves a hole in our fandom hearts.” — Morgan Price, SB Nation, February 2021

“He’s a leader....Andrus brings enthusiasm. The exuberance that he plays with. The smile on his face in the clubhouse. He enjoys the game.” — Chris Woodward, Rangers’ Manager, April 2019

Approaches to Adversity

Kevin Newman. One of Kevin Newman’s approaches to adversity was his mindset that baseball is like a wave and that when he was in a down wave he could learn how to get out of the down wave.

“You always tinker here and there, you always make adjustments, but the foundation stayed the same, the approach stayed the same. Baseball’s like a wave. You have your ups, you have your downs. Going through that phase where balls weren’t falling was good for me to learn how to get out of it and learn how to push through adversity like that. That’s what I looked at and took away from it.” — Kevin Newman, 2017 talking about his approach.

Another of Kevin Newman’s approaches was when a weakness became evident, instead of merely addressing the problem, he aimed high to the very best.

After the 2020 season, Pirates management gave Newman an edict to improve his defense or lose his everyday job. He took 250 or more groundballs every day, …”. — Rob Biertempfel, The Athletic

I don’t know what changes he made in how he played shortstop, but Kevin Newman practiced those changes every day and in 2021 he was a gold glove finalist. His approach to adversity was make changes and massively practice them, perhaps with the idea that if he fell short of being the best, then he would nevertheless have overcome his adversity. In this case, he came very close to being the best defensive shortstop in the Majors. Albeit, he did not sustain that level of defense in subsequent seasons.

“I was at the machine one time, she got the bat and goes ‘Hey, I can hit these.’ She’s like eight months pregnant and of course I’m like, ‘No, no, let’s not,’ and she said, ‘Now that you said I can’t, I have to.’ So she grabbed the bat, hit two balls and I was like, ‘OK, that’s enough.’” — Kevin Newman, 2021 on practicing his defense.

Elvis Andrus. In 2018, Elvis Andrus was hit by a pitch that broke his elbow. He reacted to adversity by developing his leadership skills.

“I watched a couple of innings, but I couldn’t just keep watching. You want to be there in the TV helping the guys. So, I just watched a little bit of every game, maybe 3-4 innings, and after that I have to do something else.” — Elvis Andrus on staying at home immediately after his broken elbow

“I think now being back here, my mind’s going to relax a little bit. Being able to be at the game, be a cheerleader, pretty much, just helping as much as I can do, giving advice to a guy, whatever I can see from the other team, (I’ll) let the guys know, and do something positive while I’m here. It’s going to help me get through.” — Elvis Andrus when he was back in the dugout but not yet able to play

Summary.

The updated question is, “Will Kevin Newman or Elvis Andrus platoon with Geraldo Perdomo?” They each have strong points and they each would improve the team. It’s a good kind of roster decision.