Diamondbacks 5, Athletics 6: A-lineup, B-output

Record: 8-10. Change on 2023: +0.5. Five-inning record: 9-8-1.

After the wheels fell off the Henry-mobile yesterday, Ryne Nelson had a chance to boost his fifth starter chances, albeit going up against the Athletics. Still, 3.2 inning of one-run ball, on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts, will not have hurt Nelson. Even if he did get some help from his defense, throwing a runner out at home. Gabriel Moreno also nailed a base-stealer later in the game. Ricky Karcher and Miguel Castro both kinda sucked, allowing multiple runs, before Paul Sewald, Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel combined for three shutout innings on one hit with four strikeouts.

Outside of the pitcher, Arizona’s starting line-up today was quite possibly a peek at what we’ll see on Opening Day. But it wasn’t particularly productive, the only run prior to the ninth coming on a Ketel Marte ground-out in the third. Corbin Carroll did get a pair of hits, while Geraldo Perdomo and Kevin Newman each got a hit and a walk, and Joc Pederson drew two bases on balls. The scoreline was made to look close by a four-run ninth on one hit. Jace Peterson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, before Newman, Alberto Almora and Andres Chaparro then drew walks. But for the second day in a row, Arizona were held without an extra-base, all five of their hits being singles.

Tomorrow, the D-backs go to Peoria and will face the Padres there, Zac Gallen taking the mound for them.