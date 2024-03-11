Life in the Minor Leagues: Being a Broadcaster

I heard baseball before I could see it.

I cannot remember it, of course, but I am reasonably certain Denny Matthews was one of the first voices I heard after my family, as the Royals won the championship in the weeks after my birth. Later on, Ernie Harwell was a family favorite, but of course primarily broadcast at night. Harry Carey’s distinctive voice accompanied many a car ride during the day. I lack the emotional connection many Diamondbacks fans have with Greg Schulte, as I didn’t grow up hearing his voice, but I still feel the impossibility of separating his voice from many of the great moments in franchise history.

This March, in the lead-up to the season, I wanted to write about people working in the minor leagues. Every day, people show up to work at ballparks throughout the country and perform tasks that are essential for the action of the players to reach the fans. They are behind-the-scenes in most cases, but their work is still necessary for the product to reach us. But, because so much of my connection with baseball comes through the voices that call the action, I wanted to start with an announcer.

Jill Gearin spent 2019-2023 calling games for the Visalia Rawhide, and even though she has moved on to the next chapter of her career in Charleston, West Virginia, she graciously agreed to speak with me about her journey to the broadcast booth, what the life of a minor league broadcaster is like, and what it is like to be a woman in a profession dominated by men.

It’s a trailblazing journey that has spanned both coasts, and started in an eighth grade graduation ceremony at her Lutheran school in Hermosa Beach, California, when she announced that her dream job was to be the Red Sox announcer. Gearin recounts: “the whole church laughed, but nine years later, I was in the Red Sox booth” working as the statistician. Despite living on the west coast, Gearin grew up listening to Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy, in addition to playing sports. After graduating from high school, she attended Emerson College, majoring in sports journalism and playing varsity softball, starting all four years. In 2018, she was able to intern in the Red Sox radio booth, which connected her with Tim Neverett, who was then serving as one of the play-by-play announcers with the Red Sox. That connection resulted in work with a summer collegiate baseball team, and that work resulted in being hired by the Visalia Rawhide prior to the 2019 season.

2019 was a dream season in Visalia. Led by future Diamondbacks such as Alek Thomas, Geraldo Perdomo, Jake McCarthy, and Jose Herrera (as well as being managed by current Amarillo manager Shawn Roof) the Rawhide won the California League championship. In all, eleven players from that team (then at the High-A level) have gone on to make it to the major leagues. The year was also a time of growing into the role as announcer for Gearin, who had players’ parents compliment her on her improvements by the end of the year. While she might be slightly unfair to herself to characterize her early broadcasts as “trash” the process of improvement is something that every broadcaster goes through.

Then, as the baseball world was preparing for the 2020 season, COVID-19 hit. The entire minor league season was wiped out. The Rawhide kept Gearin and other employees on until July, but it was a long and difficult year, and when minor league baseball returned, Visalia was no longer home to the Diamondbacks High-A affiliate. It was now the Low-A affiliate, and rather than being a part of a championship team, Gearin now found herself calling games for the worst team in the league. Faced with this change, Gearin leaned on what she had learned from growing up listening to Orsillo and Remy: love the team, keep it fun, and have a good time even when the team isn’t performing well. With the transition from the California League being a bit of a polishing league to being very much a developmental league, the quality of play went down. The philosophy was “we want to win, we want to teach these guys to win, but they’re developing and they’re going to make the same mistake 10 times in a month,” said Gearin. “I was their same age in college. These are 18, 19, 20 year olds” so the development is the most important part, and while consistent mistakes might be frustrating, it is very much the way things are at the Low-A level.

But the down years in Visalia were not without their great moments. Gearin recalls Jordan Lawlar homering in his first at bat and Neyfy Castillo posting a 20/20 season as great moments. She also verified that Ricardo Yan’s stuff moves just as much in person as it appears to on the screen. And there was a full-circle moment in 2023, as Thomas, Perdomo, and Herrera played in the World Series. She got to watch them in person in Game 3, as well as Brandon Pfaadt, who was briefly in Visalia in 2021. “One of the most fun parts of the job is seeing the guys that make it, because you know the work that went in there, especially the international players, the sacrifice their whole family made.”

Thirty-one major league players have homered off of the first pitch they saw in the major leagues, most recently Akil Baddoo. Jill Gearin is likely part of a much smaller club, as the first pitch she called in the major leagues was knocked over the right field wall of Dodger Stadium by Daulton Varsho, who would pick up an RBI single in his second at-bat with Gearin in the booth. “Who says you can’t hit a home run in your debut as a broadcaster?” she jokes. Her dream now is to call the major league debut of one of the players she covered in the minor leagues.

But the life of a minor league broadcaster is far more than just the few hours they present the game each evening. Gearin also holds the titles of Manager of Media Relations and Community Engagement with the Charleston Dirty Birds, just as she wore multiple hats in Visalia. It can be chaotic; there are broadcast preparations to be made, but that takes a back seat to the media relations role until close to game time. First, she creates game notes and stat packs, and then also prints out rosters and lineups for the managers. Creating the game notes can take a couple of hours, depending on how much information is provided. Media relations and broadcasting preparations can easily take three or four hours, and that needs to be completed before batting practice. Attending batting practice is important, because this is the time to spend with players, to interview them for social media postings or promotions. Working with community engagement happens more on off days or before the season, but if a kids’ clinic or similar event happens on a game day, that is added to the list of tasks that need to be completed. Gearin describes the actual broadcast as the most relaxing part of the day. An additional wrinkle to announcing minor league games is the number of promotions (and occasionally demotions) that require keeping a lot of players in mind. “Towards the end of the year…we would get all the college draft picks, and it was like ten new dudes coming through.” Making things more difficult is that they do not get a lot of playing time. “Guys come out of the bullpen and they come in and they only pitch one inning and I see them like, four times throughout the rest of the year.”

While we spoke primarily about the work of a broadcaster and her journey to the booth, we also needed to talk about women in broadcasting, given that Gearin was one of just three women calling minor league games, and that number has ranged between two and five over the past few seasons, but has actually decreased, with just one full-time female play-by-play voice in affiliated ball in 2024. The lack of women as play-by-play voices is problematic, as it has been over thirty years since Gayle Gardner was the first to do television play-by-play for a major league game, and almost twenty years since Suzyn Waldman became the first woman to broadcast full-time. Yet it is just this year that Jenny Cavnar will break new ground as the first woman to be the main play-by-play broadcaster. “You don’t get promoted because you’re the best; you get promoted because of luck…there’s tons of AAA broadcasters who are better than some major league broadcasters. It’s just a crapshoot.” That leads to “more women in the coaching world, or in the athletic training world, or even in the corporate side.” With March as women’s history month, a lot of ink will be spilled on the women in baseball, but even as more attention has been paid to the women who are putting in the work, even as Cavnar will get behind the mic in Oakland, the numbers of women in broadcasting just isn’t increasing.

Of course, there are elements of life as a minor league broadcaster that make things more difficult for a woman. Part of Gearin’s preparation for the season is to develop a plan for when harassment happens. This is complicated by the unusual standing of minor league broadcasters in relation to the players and other staff. Broadcasters are hired by the front office of the minor league club, while many or most of the employees are hired by the major league club. The players, coaches, trainers, etc., all work for the major league club. This leads to chain of command issues, and Gearin, despite working on the other coast, was the first person contacted by a fellow broadcaster who was assaulted. It’s with a mixture of optimism and realism that she says “I think they’re doing a good job of telling the guys, ‘hey, don’t be stupid. Don’t be a predator.’ They’re having a lot of talk starting at the minor league level. But I think whoever hires a woman needs to sit them down and say ‘I want you to know that I have your back’...give them a list of what to do [if something happens]. Maybe you think it’s uncomfortable to bring that up…but it’s the reality that something–either harassment or something–is going to happen and a woman needs to know the correct moves that she needs to do to protect herself.” But despite the difficulties, Gearin emphasizes for any woman following in her path to “remember you belong here, and no one can take that away from you.” She certainly established that she belonged while in Visalia.

Asked for advice for people interested in a career in broadcasting, she said “just do it. I was not good my first broadcast…I sucked in the beginning. You’re gonna suck, so just do it, taking the opportunity you can, and do it even if you are doing it into your phone.”

No conversation with an announcer could be complete without asking for a rating of famous fictional baseball announcers. Jim Brockmire tops her list, followed by Ranch Wilder and Harry Doyle.

Thanks again to Jill for speaking with me! Catch her calling Charleston Dirty Birds games this season (broadcast on FloBaseball) or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @jillgearin.