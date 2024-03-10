SnakePit Round Table: Spring Into Action

What do you think about the D-backs and Phoenix partnering up? What might it look like?

Steak85: I can’t comment on what it might look like when it is all said and done, being as I’m so far out of Valley politics as to have as much authority in what I say as if I were selling condos on the moon. But, to an (extremely) outside observer, it looks like a necessary partnership. The Diamondbacks don’t want to go anywhere, the city doesn’t want them to leave. The parties just need to get together and settle on a good compromise that, in the immortal words of Hobbes, leaves all parties mad, but the fans (relatively) happy.

1AZfan1: I don’t have much of an opinion other than the Dbacks need to partner with someone to stay in the Valley sooner than later, but +1 to Steak85 for working in a Calvin and Hobbes reference!

Makakilo: Although the City of Phoenix is projected to have a budget surplus in the fiscal year ending in July, after that they project deficits. That will likely mean budget cuts. Budget cuts make a bad political environment to spend money to refurbish the stadium (thereby increasing the budget cuts). I don’t see a meaningful partnership.

Ben: As I’ve said before, I am iffy on the use of public money for stadium upgrades. It rarely pays off for the taxpayers and, in my opinion, always smacks of emotional manipulation when the teams (read: their owners) threaten to leave unless they get the necessary money. I understand that Chase needs updates, but it shouldn’t fall to the taxpayers to foot the bill unless there are substantive benefits coming back to them and/or Kendrick agrees to kick in a decent amount.

Wesley: I have mixed feelings about taxpayer funded stadiums. If you know me even just a little, you’ll know that they’re at the bottom of the list of things the taxpayer should be footing the bill for. I could stomach some public funding, but Kenrick et al need to finance the majority of it privately.

ISH95: It really boils down to how much money and where it comes from. At the end of the day, it is a publically owned stadium, at least mostly, so to some extent it does fall on the municipalities involved to pay for it. If they don’t want to, then they need to make that decision and accept the consequences, ie the team leaving. But they need to make that choice, and sooner rather than later.

Which position battle have you been paying most attention to? How’s it going?

Steak85: It’s kind of crazy, but I was curious as to how the players most obviously on the chopping block (McCarthy, Smith) would respond to being under pressure. So far, it’s Pavin Smith who has stepped up the most. I don’t know that it’s enough to get a backup outfield/first base/DH spot on the roster, but he’s surprised me, and the fact that he has been respectable this spring certainly makes the answer to the next question easier.

Spencer: Fifth starter. I still lean Henry or Cecconi with Ryne moving to the bullpen fulltime, but Ryne has made it much more interesting than I anticipated. The rest are backup spots (even Grichuk’s if he’s hurt into the season), and none are living up to even that meager designation…

1AZfan1: Bullpen, mostly due to my interest in Justin Martinez. He’s looked mostly fine, but there has been plenty of shakiness throughout the ‘pen candidates thus far which will feed into my next answer.

Makakilo: Most interesting is the battle for who will platoon with Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop. My update, which is scheduled to post Tuesday, looks at Kevin Newman and Elvis Andrus.

Ben: I’m a little biased, but I think the way the outfield depth shakes out is the most interesting “battle” to watch to this point and even then, it seems pretty settled. I tend to agree with Jim’s assessment that McCarthy starts the year in Reno and is the first man up if/when there’s injury or regression. I do think it’s worth reiterating the fact that Joc Pederson has been almost exclusively kept at DH, which limits his usefulness and could impact other parts of the roster viz who else gets the rest day.

Wesley: I haven’t really paid much attention other than who has been sent down with each cut of Spring Training.

Justin: 5th starter, Perdomo’s backup

ISH95: I honestly haven’t paid much attention at all. Wake me up on opening day and tell me who made it.

The loss of which one player would hurt the D-backs most?

Steak85: Gabriel Moreno, and now it isn’t even close. Last year, they were a 98 win team with him in the lineup and a 96 loss team without him, and while Tucker Barnhart adds to the catching depth, he doesn’t move the needle as far as wins and losses. Yes, it would hurt to lose Walker, Marte, Suarez, Carroll, Gurriel, etc., but at each of those positions there are players who could be expected to come in and play at replacement level or average. As far as catcher is concerned, there isn’t a player in the system that I would trust to be at replacement level over the course of more than a few games, and there isn’t a prospect in the system who looks like becoming one until you get down to Christian Cerda, and he isn’t likely to see action north of Amarillo this year. The pitchers at least seem to trust Jose Herrera, which is why I still have him penciled in as the backup catcher to start the year, but Moreno going down would be a worse sign for the season than Corbin Carroll, and that’s saying a lot.

Spencer: Yeah I think I agree with Moreno. But Carroll and Walker are very close in my mind. Neither has a replacement that’s anywhere close to their capabilities. If we’re trotting out some version of Pavin, Jake, Ivan or Pederson into the field on the regular, we aren’t a playoff caliber team (think Cubs or Marlins in 2023). Moreno is praised for his ability to throw runners out (which is hella important!), but the rest of the team is solid defensively as well so his biggest impact would be on the mound and losing his poise for pitchers to rely on. Losing Moreno for more than half the season would greatly diminish my confidence in the 2024 season.

1AZfan1: I feel like this is tempting fate to discuss so I’ll be knocking on wood while typing my response. Moreno and Carroll are both good answers. Gabi due to the low replacement level behind him and Corbin because we can’t just replace a 6+ WAR player on the fly. But my final answer is Paul Sewald. I don’t think my heart can take an extended exposure to DBacks-Bullpen-Pre-Sewald. Ginkel can probably fill in as a fair closer, but I’m not convinced the depth is good enough to fill in behind him.

Makakilo: So far, all great answers. However, I want to add how impossible it would be to replace an excellent starting pitcher, such as Gallen, Kelly or Rodriguez.

Wesley: Those are all really great answers. I think the only positions that we really have an obvious and capable replacement for would be shortstop and second base, thanks to the presence of Jordan Lawlar and Blaze Alexander. An injury to Gabriel Moreno or Christian Walker would be especially bad thanks to the lack of credible starting catching or firstbase prospects in the farm system.

Justin: Like everyone else it seems, my first thought was Moreno.

ISH95: I think it speaks to the dangers this team faces that there are so many valid options. If I need to pick one, I’d say Kelly, because we need that constant stability in the middle top of the rotation, and he can also provide an acceptable replacement for Gallen in a pinch. Conversely, I don’t see E-Rod replacing Kelly in the same way.

Ben: I would love to be contrarian somehow, but Gabi has to be the answer right now. Catcher arguably has the least amount of depth on the roster as it currently stands, and the dropoff is pretty steep once you get to Herrera or Tucker Barnhart on the depth chart. There’s certainly an argument to be made for starting pitching, but that’s not particularly unique to the D-Backs.

What grade would you give the D-backs offseason as a whole?

Steak85: A. Yeah, I’d like to have seen some more bullpen arms brought in, but that’s more meltdown related PTSD than anything else. The fact is, every position is deeper than it’s been in years. Even though catcher is still a clear point of weakness, there are multiple guys below the starter who could at least receive at the major league level, and that’s something that was lacking as recently as last year.

Spencer: Solid B to B+. They made moves to cover what they thought was missing: power. Hazen did so without sacrificing too much in the way of defensive skill, but the risk of Suarez, Gurriel, Pederson, Thomas and Perdomo all becoming easy outs in the same lineup is real. And I can’t justify an A grade when we’re wasting two roster spots on a DH platoon. I’d prefer to have a different mashup, but I don’t hate what we’ve got. And the nicest part of filling holes with money instead of prospects? We now have depth pieces like Blaze Alexander and Slade Cecconi! Sure beats Tyler Gilbert and Jordan Luplow.

1AZfan1: I’ll give an A. Did we plug every hole? No, it would have been nice to get bullpen help or a better backup catcher. Still, I think we did well upgrading third, DH, and SP3 while also returning Lourdes. Given our financial limitations, I think this probably maximized our outcome.

Makakilo: A. I’m confident the Diamondbacks are better than last season (especially noteworthy because last season was an awesome fan experience)! Although they made some good moves, I was most impressed by the two starting pitchers they acquired:

Signed free agent Eduardo Rodriguez. Despite the high value teams placed on starting pitching, the Diamondbacks acquired a very good starting pitcher. I especially liked how well his stats were on my five measures of consistency. Perhaps Eduardo Rodriguez could be considered a left-handed version of right-handed Merrill Kelly. (For details see this AZ Snake Pit article). And the Diamondbacks avoided Giolito who may have suffered serious injury in spring training.

Traded for Cristian Mena. As sometimes happens, the Diamondbacks improved the present (Rodriguez), and the future (Mena). Mena’s swinging strike rate is amazing and his mental game is great! Similar to Rodriguez, I liked how well his stats were on my five measures of consistency (see this AZ Snake Pit article).

Wesley: A. For once I can’t really find fault with any of the moves the front office has made this offseason. I honestly can’t remember that ever being the case before.

Justin: I would give it an A. I think my thinking is most in line with AZfan’s comment.

ISH95: A. No offseason is going to address every single issue, but I’m not sure how much closer Hazen and Co could have gotten. Now it’s just time to see what it looks like.

Ben: I’ll put it on the A-/B+ line. They addressed the clearly weakest areas of the roster with players that should succeed without breaking the bank and/or traded from areas of depth (especially from the outfield). There are quibbles - such as the answers in the question above - but the offseason wasn’t exactly swimming with backup catcher options. Similarly, I would have liked to have seen some additional depth brought to the bullpen, but that need can be addressed during the season and will depend on how injuries inevitably pan out. Overall though, those are quibbles and I am really happy to see the way ownership has cleared some financial investment in the roster.

The Spring Breakout games take place next week. Good idea or just a gimmick?

Steak85: I wish they were treated more like real games. The players should all want to perform well, and should be trying their best. But MLB is making sure they get exhibition status by ending them after seven innings, allowing ties, and so forth.

Spencer: For as much as I enjoy prospecty goodness, I can’t bring myself to get excited about this at all. It’s a gimmick. Give me a Fall League game 11/10 times.

1AZfan1: I’m intrigued. I like them drawing attention to the ‘next wave’ during Spring when everyone is excited for any baseball at all. Maybe it’ll be a gimmick but it’s worth a shot.

Makakilo: Great idea. Three reasons to like it:

It’s an opportunity to see the best Diamondbacks prospects.

Streaming will be blackout free, which feels like a fan win!

The Diamondbacks-Rockies game, which will be played at Salt River Fields at Talking Sticks, will be a great chance to see (on MLB.TV) the automated ball-strike system in action.

Wesley: MLB has needed to hype up the young talent for decades. It’ll be nice to be able to put a face to some of the names.

ISH95: Anything that gets the next generation of players more exposure is a good thing in my opinion.

Ben: I think it’s a cool idea honestly. I agree that there are improvements to be made (full nine innings, adding meaning to the results, financial incentives for the players, etc), but I like that MLB is more prominently highlighting prospects at a time when most casual fans haven’t tuned in yet. I also like that the league is elevating prospects during spring training when plenty of the regulars are still dialing in or are more casual. It’s certainly gimmicky, but no more so than other things the league is doing during the All-Star Break.

You are paired with 100 random humans, if you are better than all of them at something you win a billion dollars, what are you doing?

Steak85: Original cataloging a book to Library of Congress standards. Alternatively, giving a five minute speech on the Eastern Orthodox Divine Liturgy. Given that there aren’t many library catalogers and there aren’t many people who know much about Eastern Orthodoxy, I think I’d be safe to take my money and retire.

Spencer: Making people uncomfortable by politely waiting for them to finish their conversation while staring directly at them so they know I wish to speak to them. Or nerding out about pre-Disney Star Wars stories.

Makakilo: Two possibilities (please keep in mind that I am very much an optimist and maybe being the most optimistic when faced with challenge/adversity is a third possibility) are:

Write the best baseball article. About 55% of people are baseball fans and about 10% of people write blogs. Therefore, I would expect 5 to 6 people competing to write a baseball article. Depending on the criteria for judging the writing, if my article included what people said, had colorful tables of statistics, was very insightful, and had a creative viewpoint, perhaps I could win.

About 55% of people are baseball fans and about 10% of people write blogs. Therefore, I would expect 5 to 6 people competing to write a baseball article. Depending on the criteria for judging the writing, if my article included what people said, had colorful tables of statistics, was very insightful, and had a creative viewpoint, perhaps I could win. Win a pickleball tournament. About 11% of people are pickleball players. Therefore, I would expect 11 people competing for the best pickleball player. I have won pickleball tournaments with more players than that, so I like my odds despite the fact that some players could be younger and stronger. Sometimes the older and mentally-strong player wins.

1AZfan1: Um, I suppose chances are good no one I’m paired with was a flight deck coordinator on an aircraft carrier. Drop us all on a flight deck and I’ll acquit myself well coordinating that chaos.

Ben: I think I will go with snake identification. Thanks to my father (a conservation ecologist specializing in herpetology), I had plenty of opportunities - including the time I caught a six-foot Kingsnake at six years old in rural Idaho. I suspect any random collection of 100 humans wouldn’t have as much experience with snakes and I could outcompete the handful who had. If that’s not available, I will go with a mile swim since the average person probably couldn’t outswim me, but that’s definitely secondary.

Justin: That’s cool AZ. I would assume it’s at least similar, but my cousin was an air traffic controller. He passed away young a couple of years ago. (that side of the family doesnt talk to this side since my Mom divorced my biodad 30 years ago, so I really don’t know much)

As for the actual question, I know a lot of WW2 facts and other historical stuff, so maybe teach an actually interesting history class?

DYK there was a battle where American soldiers fought alongside some Germans in WW2? (Castle Itter) It wasnt a major engagement, and the war was technically over for Germany but still… The story reads like some Hollywood BS. Oh, speaking of which, in the movie Peral Harbor the black cook on the Arizona that had no weapons training that shot down Japanese aircraft? That actually happened, he was Doris Miller.

Woolly Mammoth’s were alive on a remote island in the arctic circle (Wrangel Island) while the Pyramids were being built.

More time passed between Stegosaurus and TRex (80+ million years) than TRex and us (66 million)

ISH95: I genuinely don’t think there is a topic that I could choose . I am a firm believer in the whole saying, “jack of all trades, master of none, but oftentimes better than master of one.” I’ve always tailored my own education towards being able to be conversant in as many topics as I can, but I’ve never spent a whole lot of energy in specializing in any one thing. But I can say with some certainty that if you put me in a room with ten people I could have a very entertaining conversation where I learn a lot and maybe even teach someone else something.

Wesley: Yeah, I don’t know. I have a very eclectic set of talents and skills. I think I could outmatch a lot of people in my broadbase of knowledge and trivia spanning many different subjects.