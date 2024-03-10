Diamondbacks 1, Dodgers 12: Save your time

Record: 8-9. Change on 2023: +1.5. Five-inning record: 9-7-1.

The D-backs were 7-0 down by the end of the first, and just one of the seven pitchers used by Arizona did not allow at least an earned run. Brandon Pfaadt started, and didn't get through the first. His line wasn't helped by Alec Baker allowing both inherited runners to score, plus three of his own. Pfaadt did come back out in the second and ended up allowing four runs on four hits in 2.2 innings with one strikeout (of Ohtani!). But the only unscored upon pitcher was Christian Montes De Oca, who struck out the Dodgers in the seventh around a pair of walks. Jose Castillo, Luis Frias, Kyle Nelson and Conor Grammes also pitched. Let's leave it at that.

The offense didn't do anything much to keep attention either. The Diamondbacks were held to one run on five hits, all singles, with one walk and ten strikeouts. Emmanuel Rivera had two of the hits. And I think that's all I am going to say about this one. Let's hope it's not an omen for 2024's regular season games against Los Angeles. I'll just leave this here.

Tomorrow, the D-backs face the A's at Salt River Fields, with Ryne Nelson getting the start.