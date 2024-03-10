Spring Training Gameday Thread, #17: 3/10 @ Dodgers

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS DODGERS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Mookie Betts - SS Elvis Andrus - 3B Shohei Ohtani - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Freddie Freeman - 1B Emmanuel Rivera - 1B Will Smith - C Jake McCarthy - RF Jason Heyward - RF Kyle Garlick - DH Teoscar Hernandez - LF Albert Almora - CF James Outman - CF Blaze Alexander - 2B Chris Taylor - 3B Jose Herrera - C Gavin Lux - 2B Brandon Pfaadt - RHP Gavin Stone - RHP



plus possibly pitching: LHP Kyle Nelson, LHP José Castillo, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Christian Montes de Oca, RHP, RHP Connor Grammes, LHP Philip Abner, RHP Geraldo Gutierrez, RHP Gunnar Groen

Please remember NOT to adjust your clocks. :) Though weirdly, my phone still moved itself an hour forward over night, which became a pleasant surprise when I realized I could have another 60 minutes in bed without feeling like a sloth. Woke to the news that the D-backs dispatched another seven players from camp, and this list includes top prospect Jordan Lawlar. It’s not a surprise, with everyone really expecting him to start in Reno, but there was some hope he could make the roster and begin a campaign for Arizona to win Rookie of the Year again. That now seems unlikely to be the case. Here are the details of all the moves from this morning:

Optioned to Triple-A Reno

RHP Justin Martinez

RHP Cristian Mena

RHP Peter Strzelecki

INF Jordan Lawlar

OF Jorge Barrosa

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

LHP Kyle Backhus

C Adrian Del Castillo

Backhus also made a good impression this spring, striking out six of the nine batters he faced. Perhaps a name to file away for later in the year, like Andrew Saalfrank ended up being in 2023? Anyway. today’s game is a radio one, to be found on Arizona Sports 98.7.