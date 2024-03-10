Who’s got the Stuff to Win the 5th Rotation Spot?

Everyone knows spring training stats mean nothing. Aside from the small sample sizes and the severe mismatches in competition that can occur from game to game, spring training is also the time for players to make adjustments. Because of that, it can prove difficult to be able to determine if a players stat line was due to performance or using the extra repetitions as an opportunity to work on something they normally wouldn’t be focusing on in a regular season game. That being said, several of the Dbacks pitchers are in an interesting position this spring as there is a final rotation spot up for grabs as well as potentially some spots in the bullpen. While we still really shouldn’t be looking too much into results, what should we be looking at then?

If statcast isn’t your thing, feel free to skip to the summary at the end

Fastball

Fastball velocity is regarded as one of the more reliable indicators in spring training. If a young pitcher comes into spring training with a couple of extra tics of velocity, that can be a signal for optimism. If a veteran pitcher loses a couple of tics, that could be a sign of concern. With that being said, lets look at the fastballs of our pitchers vying for the 5th final rotation spot last season:

What really stood out to me when I looked at this was Ryne Nelson is the only pitcher in this group that has added velocity to his fastball average from last season so far this spring. However, aside from just adding velocity, he also has added extension to his release point which boosts his perceived velocity. This means that to hitters last season, Ryne Nelson’s fastball appeared to be 95 MPH on average, but this spring appears to be at almost 97 MPH. To me, this is significant because we are seeing not only a more lively arm, but also a mechanical adjustment leading to more extension.

The main limitation of this data is of course sample size. Not every park in spring training has statcast capabilities so guys like Tommy Henry and Slade Cecconi have less than 20 fastballs to analyze. Really though because Henry doesn’t rely on the fastball as much, I expect fastball data to factor much less into his progression analysis than someone like Nelson who throws it 60% of the time.

Bottom line: if 60% of Ryne Nelson’s pitches are going to be perceived by the hitter as 2 MPH faster than 2023, that will make a difference. As I wrote about last season in regards to Brandon Pfaadt, pitching has little to do with the readings on a radar gun and more to do with what the hitter perceives. The perfect example of this is Bryce Jarvis. Despite his fastball averaging 95 MPH this spring, his extension is almost a foot less than Nelson and he also has the least amount of Spin on his fastball so the pitch actually appears to be slower than what the radar gun reads. Jarvis also relys on a fastball over 50% of the time and thus has gotten torched this spring. For additional context, Nelson’s fastball averaged 93.3 mph in spring training a year ago with less extension. He has definitely improved and it isn’t unreasonable to think he could even improve more as the season progresses just like he did last season.

Slider/Cutter

I grouped Sliders and Cutters together due to Nelson moving into more cutters this season than sliders. Also the lines can blurr slightly between the 2 pitches so I don’t think it is unreasonable. Here is what the Sliders/Cutters of this group looked like last season:

Once again, taking out the small sample sizes, I have definitely noticed a common theme this year in spring and that is guys throwing their sliders/cutters harder. Every pitcher in this group has gained velocity in their sliders/cutters. Once again, the biggest outlier here is Nelson with a perceived velocity of almost 5 MPH faster on average over last season. This will be significant. How significant? Tough to say this early. But definitely a different look for the hitter. The other thing that Nelson has done is added significantly to the vertical movement of these pitches. Last season these pitches were almost completely flat at .2 in of vertical movement whereas this year he is over 2.7 inches of vertical movement. This comes at the expense of horizontal movement, but I am pretty good with adding depth at the expense of east west movement. Why? Because an inch or 2 horizontal you could still easily be on the barrel of the bat. An inch or 2 vertical and you are popping the ball straight up, rolling over it, or missing entirely.

Henry also seems to have also done the same thing, however with a much smaller sample size. But still over 4 inches of added vertical depth and now very little horizontal movement. The only difference for Henry versus Nelson is the same perceived velocity, whereas Nelson’s is 5 mph faster.

Due to the smaller sample size for Henry, and no change in perceived velocity, I am going to give this one to Nelson as well.

Curveball

Just as before, here is what their curveballs looked like last season:

The trend continues where everyone is throwing their curveballs harder except Henry. This also appears to be where Jarvis focused some time as his spin has greatly improved almost 20%. Granted, small spring training sample size caution for Jarvis. Not as much to write home about here.

Changeup

I didn’t bother looking into changeups due to the ultra low sample sizes. With the highest amount of statcast changeups thrown this spring I just didn’t think it was worthwhile.

Summary

Spring training stats should be taken with a grain of salt. Therefore to evaluate these guys I wanted to focus on stuff we are seeing in spring training. Specifically, all of these guys had their own warts last season. They all went into the offseason knowing they had things to improve on. Of the group, Ryne Nelson has definitely made the most noticeable changes versus last season. Not only has his arm shown more average velocity on his fastball so far this spring training (.6 MPH), changes to his mechanics have added extension to his delivery (almost 4 inches) resulting in an average perceived velocity of almost 97 MPH. As I mentioned earlier, as a fastball heavy pitcher at almost 60%, adding 2 MPH of expected velocity to the hitters eye is going to make a big difference.

Brent Strom’s theme seems to be having these guys throw harder off speed pitches. Most likely to generate later break and hopefully induce more whiffs. Nelson has also shown the most improvement here as well by adding 5 MPH of perceived velocity to this pitch. Likely also do to the extra 4 inches of extension. In addition, Nelson is also showing more depth to this pitch so far this spring. As a rule, depth tends to equal more swing and miss because hitters can still get barrel on a ball 1 or 2 more inches away or close than they expected. A major league barrel is however only 2-1/4” in diameter so missing even slightly up and down can make all the difference in the world.

Full disclaimer, I came into making this article fully expecting to recommend Tommy Henry because he was the guy I liked most. I also wrote this before his outing yesterday, 3/9. After looking at the Statcast data, only 1 of these guys really stands out as having drastically improved their stuff. Because of that, I think Ryne Nelson should be the guy to get a shot this season.