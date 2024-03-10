Corbin Carroll Aims for Impact Over Stats

[Jim: Here’s as good a place as any to announce two new arrivals on the writers’ roster for 2024. Though they’re not really “new”, as I’m sure you’ll be familiar with their excellent Fanposts, which is what brought them to my attention! 1AZfan1 and jeffern51 have agreed to become part of the team, so join me in welcoming them! Here’s 1AZfan1’s first “official” article! jeffern51’s will follow later this morning]

There has been a ton of content about Corbin Carroll on this site and others during the offseason. That’s the kind of attention you get when you have a rookie season the caliber of Corbin’s 2023. At the risk of oversaturating the space, if that point has not already been reached, I’d like to take yet another look at Corbin Carroll’s game. More specifically, I’d like to focus on his mindset and approach to the game.

MLB Network came to Salt River Fields this week as part of their “30 Clubs in 15 Days” coverage and interviewed many of the players expected to play large roles in the Diamondbacks 2024 campaign. Carroll got one of the longest interviews on the team and he even got to give a stolen base demonstration, walking the viewer through his mental approach as he reaches first, talks to Coach McKay, takes his lead, and finally takes off to second. It was a fun little segment that I’ll link below for your viewing pleasure.

Immediately following the demo, Corbin’s numbers as a base stealer were brought up and he was specifically asked if he thought he could swipe 70 bags in a season. It’s a reasonable question considering his elite 80-grade run tool and 54 steals last season. Corbin gave an answer that helped assure me that our franchise is in good hands. Here’s the quote for anyone who didn’t/couldn’t watch the video:

“Ya know, I’m not necessarily the guy that wants the biggest number. I care about being the most impactful baserunner as opposed to, like, the raw numbers, I guess. So, getting thrown out is really important for me, like, I hate that. I view it as such a detriment, and, so, I’m trying to pick my spots and be selective.”

Corbin didn’t lead the league in steals last season, but he did lead the league in the metric that he says he cares even more about: impactful baserunning.

Per FanGraphs and Baseball Reference, Carroll provided the most baserunning runs in the majors last season, and it wasn’t even close. Per FanGraphs metrics, Carroll provided 15.8 runs as a baserunner last season, with Nico Hoerner coming in a distant second at 9.7. There was as big a gap between Corbin and Hoerner as there was between Hoerner and Anthony Volpe, the 27th-ranked player in baserunning runs last season per FanGraphs.

According to the FanGraphs article explaining how BsR (baserunning runs) is calculated, an Elite season is 8+ BsR. Carroll nearly doubled that. BsR utilizes three different metrics: UBR, wSB, and wGDP. UBR data has only been around since 2002, so I looked at the leaderboard in BsR since 2002 to see how Carroll’s 2023 compared historically. Not surprisingly, Corbin just had the best baserunning season on record, trumping Mike Trout’s electric 2012 rookie season by 1.5 runs.

In Weighted Stolen Base Runs (wSB), Corbin led the league. Yes, he even outperformed Ronald Acuna and his gaudy 73-steal season. In Ultimate Baserunning (UBR), which takes pretty much everything about baserunning into account except for stolen bases, Corbin finished two-tenths of a run behind Christian Yelich (didn’t expect that) for second in all of baseball. Carroll also finished second in Weighted Ground Into Double Play (wGDP), behind only TJ Friedl.

Baseball Reference calculates its Rbaser (Baserunning Runs) differently, but Corbin was best by that metric as well, earning 12 runs which nearly doubled runner-up Acuna and his 7 runs. Also according to Baseball Reference, Carroll led the league with a 44% Run Scoring percentage and finished with the second-best rate of Extra Bases Taken at 72% (the league leader, Bobby Witt Jr., had 74%).

Baseball fandom has been obsessed with round numbers like 30/30, 40/40, and now 40/70. Selfishly, I was hoping Carroll would join one of those clubs. I hoped he would try to become the league leader in steals. I wanted him to be the best in the league at a back-of-the-baseball-card stat that I could crow about to anyone who cared to listen.

“Look how great Corbin Carroll is!”

But Corbin is way more mature than I am. He already understands that being a ballplayer who affects winning will lead to personal accolades and accomplishments. He understands that winning is the name of the game, not arbitrarily hyped round numbers. Corbin Carroll did not lead the league in steals or join some power-speed club long hailed as holy by baseball fanatics, but by any metric that tries to measure impact on the basepaths, tries to measure winning baseball, Carroll met his standard of success in 2023.

As great as Carroll’s rookie season was, as amazing a baserunner and ballplayer he was, his mental approach to how he measures success is his greatest trait. I love that our franchise player has a mindset of trying to create an impact on the game instead of reaching for personal milestones. It is that mindset that made Hazen so secure in giving him that extension and anointing him Face of the Franchise. It is that mindset that will, hopefully, propel the Diamondbacks to many more winning campaigns. It is that mindset that allows me to say, without any reservation, “Look how great Corbin Carroll is!”