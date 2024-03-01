Arizona Diamondbacks: March confidence poll

February results

In January, the team made one of their significant signings, inking Joc Pederson to fill what looks likely to be the strong side of a designated hitter platoon, with possibly some light duties in the Arizona outfield. Given how the team has struggled in the DH spot since it became a fixture in the National League, the move was generally welcomed. The price for Pederson’s services seemed reasonable compared, for example, the longer contract given to Jorge Soler by the San Francisco Giants. With the team gearing up to defend their National League title, optimism seemed the order of the day among fans.

Here are the numbers from the poll at the beginning of February.

1% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

0% - 2

0% - 3

1% - 4

3% - 5

11% - 6

28% - 7

42% - 8

14% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

There’s still an almost complete dearth of votes in the bottom half of the ratings. All told, the 1-5 categories were only 5.3%, basically the same as they were at the start of January (6.7%). But there were changes in the upper tier, with the majority of voters now coming in at either an “8” or a “9”. It’s the first time that has been true in approaching six years, since May 2018. All told, there was a tick-up of about two-tenths of a point, with the average confidence increasing from 7.23 to 7.42, across 152 ballots. For the fourth time in a row, it’s the highest value returned for the month, since we started doing these surveys in 2016.

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

March poll

I think that trend is likely to continue this month. The previous high for March is 6.83, in both 2016 and 2020, which feels like it should be easily within reach. Spring training is now under way, and so far, it’s gone reasonably well. However, there are some health issues, affecting the likes of Kevin Ginkel and Alek Thomas, both of whom have yet to appear. Meanwhile Christian Walker took a pitch on the hand yesterday, and if that doesn’t make you think about the fragility of life itself, you’re a more stoic individual than I. On the other hand, the fifth starter’s battle is certainly looking better than it did at this point in 2023. Does settling this perhaps settle your stomach as well?

