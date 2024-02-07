Now pitching, for your Montreal Expos #51, Randy Johnson

As I am sure everyone knows by now, I like history. The recent HOF inductions made me really want to look back at our only (so far) HOF. I always really liked Joe Mauer, Beltre and Helton...well, when he wasn’t playing us. I posted a SnakeBytes on Sunday, Jan 28th where I used Randy Johnson holding his HOF plaque as my article picture. The Snakepit roundtable question about mascots and Wes bringing up Youppi! (the former Montreal Expos, and now Canadiens mascot) sent me down a youtube rabbit hole. I have found 3 videos of games he pitched in.



Without further ado, we enter the way back machine:



Randy Johnson debuted on 9/15/1988, against the Pirates on my 3rd birthday. RJ51 went 5 innings, walking 3 and striking out 5 and giving up 6 hits, including 2 home runs- both to Glenn Wilson. His career against Randy Johnson was 3-7, and all 3 hits were home runs. Wilson was traded to the Pirates in July of 1988 for Darnell Coles, future hitting coach of the non existent franchise that will be located in Arizona. The Expos won this contest, 9-4.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/MON/MON198809150.shtml



His second start came in the second half of a double header on 9/20/1988. The Cubs took the first game by a score of 5-4 in 11 innings at Wrigley Field. This was his first complete game, walking 1, giving up a run on 6 hits and striking out 11. He struck out every Cubs starter, except for shortstop Angel Salazar at least once. Ryne Sandberg struck out twice. The Expos won 9-1.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/CHN/CHN198809202.shtml





His next start came against the Cubs as well. Mark Grace appeared in this game, going 1-3 with a strikeout and a walk. This time around, he went 6 innings, walking 3, striking out 4 and giving up 2 runs on 3 hits. The Cubs won this game, 3-2.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/MON/MON198809260.shtml



His totals against the Cubs in these two games were 15 innings, 3 runs allowed with 4 walks and 15 punch outs...



In his final start of the season, he faced the Phillies on 10/1/1988. He went 6 innings, gave up 8 hits, struck out 5, didnt walk anyone, but gave up 3 runs (2 earned). The Phillies won 5-4.



https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/MON/MON198810010.shtml



In the 1989 season, he pitched in 7 games for Montreal, before he was traded to Seattle with Gene Harris and Brian Holman for Mark Langston. Langston was a 1 season rental, as he was only there a year (24 starts). Johnson's first all star appearance was in 1990 and his first Cy Young was in 1995. The rest is history.

