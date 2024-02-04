Snake Bytes: 2/4 Fletcherless

Team News



Diamondbacks trade Dominic Fletcher for right-hander Cristian Mena

“We felt like it was an opportunity to get a young starting pitcher,” Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen said. “Once they sort of break out and get to the major-league level and play and play well, you have no chance to get them.”

Hazen thinks the presence of former Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield in the White Sox front office likely played a part in the deal coming to fruition. Barfield left in September to become an assistant general manager in Chicago. “He knows Dominic Fletcher is a really good player,” Hazen said.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/02/03/diamondbacks-add-to-rotation-inventory-in-trade-with-white-sox/72466187007/



Diamondbacks Trade Dominic Fletcher For Young Pitcher

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/diamondbacks-trade-dominic-fletcher-for-young-pitcher



White Sox Acquire Dominic Fletcher

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/02/white-sox-to-acquire-dominic-fletcher.html



Diamondbacks 2024 Player Projections: Jorge Barrosa

This article was posted a day before the Fletcher trade, I think it perhaps has more significance now. Obviously, the projection itself probably needs to be taken with a grain of salt now, but it is still an interesting read.

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/diamondbacks-2024-player-projections-jorge-barrosa



2024 Diamondbacks Camp Battles: 2nd Left-Handed Reliever

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/2024-diamondbacks-camp-battles-left-handed-reliever



2024 Diamondbacks Camp Battles: 5th Starter

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/2024-diamondbacks-spring-training-camp-battles-5th-starter



How likely is an Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers rematch in 2024 World Series?

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/02/02/2024-world-series-arizona-diamondbacks-vs-texas-rangers-rematch/72450913007/



Arizona Diamondbacks’ Mike Hazen on Joc Pederson: ‘It’s good to have him on our side’

https://arizonasports.com/story/3542147/arizona-diamondbacks-mike-hazen-on-joc-pederson-its-good-to-have-him-on-our-side/



Other Baseball



Baltimore Orioles Named Class of Baseball Farm Systems Again

Both BA and ESPN are paid to read, so Ill just link this from SI. The writer posts the rankings. https://www.si.com/mlb/orioles/news/baltimore-orioles-named-best-baseball-farm-system-rankings-matt9



Beltré picks Rangers cap for Hall of Fame plaque

“I am grateful for the time I spent with all of my teams during my career,” Beltré said in a statement. “Looking back, I played more years in Texas than anywhere else and I believe my time with the Rangers represents the peak of my career, individually and from a team standpoint. But I could not have made this journey to Cooperstown without the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and their fans, and I am proud that each of the teams I played with will be listed on my Hall of Fame plaque.”

https://www.mlb.com/rangers/news/adrian-beltre-picks-rangers-cap-for-hall-plaque



Each team’s best non-Top 100 prospect

D-backs: Yu-Min Lin, LHPThe 5-foot-11 southpaw sticks out more for his secondary pitches than his 89-92 mph fastball, starting with a diving low-80s changeup that was his best swing-and-miss pitch at Double-A. Pitching in the Texas League in his age-19 season, Lin also got a promising whiff rate on his mid-70s curveball, and his low-80s slider and mid-80s cutter provided more looks. The D-backs have challenged Lin to add strength, and if that happens in his third year of pro ball, expect more K’s to come in the upper Minors.

https://www.mlb.com/giants/news/best-prospects-not-on-mlb-pipeline-top-100-list-2024?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage



Mariners Acquire Gregory Santos

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/02/mariners-acquire-gregory-santos.html



Cardinals Sign Keynan Middleton

In one time Dback news.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/02/cardinals-to-sign-keynan-middleton.html



Twins reach one-year deal with Carlos Santana

https://www.mlb.com/news/carlos-santana-contract-with-twins



Justin Turner signs 1-year deal with Blue Jays

https://www.mlb.com/news/justin-turner-blue-jays-deal



Anything Goes



This day in history:

George Washington elected unanimously as first President in 1789. Disney released Snow White in 1938. The Yalta Conference began in 1945.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/february-4



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/February_4



Back in Colonial America, slaves could win their freedom through lawsuits. Although there was a low chance of succeeding, winning in court meant that the slave was now a citizen. Since slaves often didn’t have last names and needed a last name to be a citizen, they were often just given the last name of ‘Freeman.’



The UK government collected postcards as intelligence for the D-Day landings. This was an intelligence-gathering exercise. Initiated by Lieutenant General Frederick Morgan, he was searching for the hardest beaches to defend. The postcards were sent to the War Office and helped form part of the decision to choose Normandy as the location for the eventual D-Day landings.

