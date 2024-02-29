Diamondbacks 2, Giants 1: Quick, and to the point

Record: 4-3. Change on 2023: +1.5. Five-inning record: 4-2-1.

The changes made last year to speed up the pace of play have also affected spring training. Even in a game where the two sides combined to use 11 pitchers, it only took two minutes over two hours. This is in part because the Giants pitchers faced only four batters over the minimum, helped by a pair of double plays, and the D-backs’ ones six over. Ryne Nelson got the start, and allowed a run on two hits over three innings, with no walks and five K’s. Both hits, including a homer, were to Jung Hoo Lee, who looks likely to be a thorn in our side. After Nelson, Humberto Castellanos retired all six faced with two K’s. Josh Green, Juan Castillo, Chris Rodriguez and Ricky Karcher each then put up a zero.

It did get dicey in the ninth, after Karcher put the tying run on third with one out. However, he got a comebacker to the mound for the second out, then struck out former D-back Cooper Hummel on a 100.1 mph fastball (which was probably off the plate) to notch the save. It was one of 11 K’s for Arizona, who walked just one. With no walks, just five hits, none with RISP and only a Jake McCarthy double in the extra-base column, not much to speak about on offense. Both runs came in the second, after Ketel Marte singled and the McCarthy double. Gabriel Moreno had an RBI groundout, and with two down, Geraldo Perdomo reached on an error, bringing home the second run.

There was some concern after the bottom of the fourth, when Christian Walker was hit in the hand area by a 92 mph pitch from Ryan Walker (some Walker on Walker violence, I guess). He left the game, and is apparently having imaging done. No word as yet on the results, but as soon as anything is reported, I’m sure it’ll appear in the comments. Tomorrow, it’s back over to the west side and Goodyear for the D-backs, this time to face the Reds. It’s a 1:10 pm start, with Slade Cecconi the scheduled starter.